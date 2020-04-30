Tell us: Did you find a way to celebrate prom during the pandemic?

With schools around the North Bay moved to a distance learning format in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, a slew of the normal spring celebrations, including prom, aren't happening.

We want to know if your school, family or friend group is finding alternative ways to celebrate prom for possible inclusion in an upcoming story.

Email staff writer Kerry Benefield at kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com with your prom plans, name, city of residence and contact information.