Theaters are closed, but the Rialto serves up popcorn and such

CHRIS SMITH
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 1, 2020, 6:21AM
Operators of Sebastopol’s Rialto Cinemas aim to ease the pain of movie lovers who just now can’t go to a theater — by selling popcorn and other snack-bar essentials for home film-night consumption.

Friday and Saturday, movie buffs can order popcorn, sodas, candy and ice cream online at rialtocinemas.com. When they place an order for cinema snacks, they choose a time slot between 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. to show up at the Rialto for pickup.

It will be possible also for patrons to simply walk up and place an order.

A special attraction: the Rialto will be selling the last of its inventory of Three Twins Ice Cream. The 15-year-old, Petaluma-based company ceased operations earlier this month, citing a series of challenges that were compounded by the coronavirus pandemic.

Rialto co-owner Ky Boyd said that if the popcorn pickup generates sufficient interest, it will continue each weekend.

