Controlled burn escapes, spreads to 2 acres in northeast Santa Rosa

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 30, 2020, 6:53PM
A controlled burn in northeast Santa Rosa escaped and spread to two acres Thursday evening.

Multiple callers reported a vegetation fire on Rolling Oaks Road near Wallace Road, just before 6 p.m., according to a Redcom dispatcher.

Several agencies, including Santa Rosa Fire, Sonoma County Fire and Cal Fire, are tackling the blaze. Henry 1 is also assisting with bucket drops on the fire, the dispatcher said. The area is grassy and steep, so Cal Fire is starting a hand crew to help better contain the blaze.

Three engines are en route to protect structures in the area, though the dispatcher didn’t know how many structures are being threatened by the fire.

Redcom didn’t receive any reports of injuries, the dispatcher said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.

