Sonoma County extends stay-home order indefinitely, but eases some restrictions

Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase issued a new health order Friday that keeps most stay-home restrictions in place and maintains bans on gatherings of any size while allowing essential services to continue and some businesses to reopen.

The new directive, replacing an order that was to expire midnight Sunday, has no end date, aligning the county’s rules with California’s indefinite public health order aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus and preventing a surge of seriously sick people from overwhelming hospitals.

Key sectors to the local economy will be able to resume, including all kinds of construction, not just fire rebuilds or affordable housing projects permitted by the prior order. Real estate firms, landscaping companies, car dealers, bike shops, florists, golf courses and pool cleaners will also be able to restore parts of their businesses.

Sonoma County has all but quashed the spread of the virus within the community by keeping most people home and tracking all those who test positive for COVID-19. As of late Thursday, tests had confirmed 244 cases in a county of a half-million residents.

The stay-home order caused a “significant interruption” to the spread of the virus, allowing public health officials to loosen restrictions, according to the 24-page order published Friday evening and effective 12:01 a.m. Monday.

“This Order does not have a specific end date so that we can respond and make modifications as necessary (either loosening or tightening restrictions) as changes in the data and state orders may dictate,” the order stated.

Allowing more construction projects to resume is expected to be the most significant of the changes because the industry directly employs more than 17,000 people in Sonoma County and fuels commerce with related sectors like supply warehouses and even gas stations.

In addition to construction, Mase eased restrictions on industries such as landscaping, tree and gardening work, home repair, real estate showings and retail sales at plant nurseries — which were supposed to be limited to food production or urgent repairs.

Golf courses can reopen. Florists, too, will be able to reopen for retail sales, just in time for the May 10 Mother’s Day crush. Auto dealerships and bicycle shops can now operate beyond maintenance and repairs and offer retail sales.

Real estate and rental viewings can move forward with stringent sanitation and distancing protocols, especially with occupied dwellings. Faith-based organizations can provide food, shelter and services to the needy, but counseling and religious services must remain online.

All businesses will be required to implement physical distancing and face-covering procedures, and the order includes social distancing protocols for businesses to follow.

However, workers in key industries remain shut out of the local economy because of prohibitions that have shuttered much of the hospitality and tourism sector, central to so many local jobs in Wine Country.

Board of Supervisors Chair Susan Gorin admitted the county isn’t “taking gigantic leaps.” She described the modifications as prudent while the county pivots to prepare other kinds of businesses to operate in a new era that will require them to protect customers and employees from exposure to the virus.

“The pain that employees and businesses are feeling is intense and is only going to increase over time, so we want to move forward,” Gorin said.