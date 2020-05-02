Subscribe

Sonoma County extends stay-home order indefinitely, but eases some restrictions

JULIE JOHNSON AND MARTIN ESPINOZA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 1, 2020, 5:40PM
Read the new shelter-in-place order here.

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here.

Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase issued a new health order Friday that keeps most stay-home restrictions in place and maintains bans on gatherings of any size while allowing essential services to continue and some businesses to reopen.

The new directive, replacing an order that was to expire midnight Sunday, has no end date, aligning the county’s rules with California’s indefinite public health order aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus and preventing a surge of seriously sick people from overwhelming hospitals.

Key sectors to the local economy will be able to resume, including all kinds of construction, not just fire rebuilds or affordable housing projects permitted by the prior order. Real estate firms, landscaping companies, car dealers, bike shops, florists, golf courses and pool cleaners will also be able to restore parts of their businesses.

Sonoma County has all but quashed the spread of the virus within the community by keeping most people home and tracking all those who test positive for COVID-19. As of late Thursday, tests had confirmed 244 cases in a county of a half-million residents.

The stay-home order caused a “significant interruption” to the spread of the virus, allowing public health officials to loosen restrictions, according to the 24-page order published Friday evening and effective 12:01 a.m. Monday.

“This Order does not have a specific end date so that we can respond and make modifications as necessary (either loosening or tightening restrictions) as changes in the data and state orders may dictate,” the order stated.

Allowing more construction projects to resume is expected to be the most significant of the changes because the industry directly employs more than 17,000 people in Sonoma County and fuels commerce with related sectors like supply warehouses and even gas stations.

In addition to construction, Mase eased restrictions on industries such as landscaping, tree and gardening work, home repair, real estate showings and retail sales at plant nurseries — which were supposed to be limited to food production or urgent repairs.

Golf courses can reopen. Florists, too, will be able to reopen for retail sales, just in time for the May 10 Mother’s Day crush. Auto dealerships and bicycle shops can now operate beyond maintenance and repairs and offer retail sales.

Real estate and rental viewings can move forward with stringent sanitation and distancing protocols, especially with occupied dwellings. Faith-based organizations can provide food, shelter and services to the needy, but counseling and religious services must remain online.

All businesses will be required to implement physical distancing and face-covering procedures, and the order includes social distancing protocols for businesses to follow.

However, workers in key industries remain shut out of the local economy because of prohibitions that have shuttered much of the hospitality and tourism sector, central to so many local jobs in Wine Country.

Board of Supervisors Chair Susan Gorin admitted the county isn’t “taking gigantic leaps.” She described the modifications as prudent while the county pivots to prepare other kinds of businesses to operate in a new era that will require them to protect customers and employees from exposure to the virus.

“The pain that employees and businesses are feeling is intense and is only going to increase over time, so we want to move forward,” Gorin said.

Sonoma State University economist Robert Eyler cautioned that there remained a “long road ahead” for the local economy, which he estimated could take 18 months to recover from such a swift and brutal hit to commerce from the shutdown. One in 10 workers — almost 25,000 people in the county — filed applications for unemployment benefits in March, and the number is expected to soar when new data is released.

However, allowing construction to move forward is a wise choice because of the ways that industry could provide an economic benefit to others, he said. Next, the county should allow more types of manufacturing and medical offices to open fully.

“The more you can open up, the more other parts of the economy can rebound,” Eyler said. “There’s a lot of income there that spreads its wings.”

Supervisor Shirlee Zane said she believes the county must move forward prudently while there remains no proven treatment and no vaccine for COVID-19.

“We have to balance this issue of saving life and saving livelihoods too,” Zane said.

The new order is a step toward getting people back to work but it is a far cry from the desire of county supervisors and industry leaders to reopen the economy as quickly and safely as possible. Many have called for an end to industry-wide bans and instead move toward risk-based rules that would allow businesses of any kind to operate if they can adopt strict standards, such as physical distancing and face covering, to limit contact among employees and customers.

That is not currently possible because the state order divides businesses into two categories — “essential,” which can stay open, and “non essential,” which cannot — and the county’s health order follows suit.

On Friday, Gov. Gavin Newsom said “meaningful augmentations” to the state order are expected in “many days, not weeks.” Supervisor Lynda Hopkins said the county is developing guidance to help businesses prepare to reopen with modified operations aimed at limiting employees’ and customers’ exposure to the virus once the state’s order is modified.

“We don’t yet know when the starting gun is going to go off and we will be able to jump into the race,” Hopkins said. “We want to make sure our businesses are at the starting line so when the gun goes off, we’re ready.”

By omitting an expiration date on the order, Hopkins believed the county will move more quickly to relax rules over time if the number of cases continue to grow at a gradual pace and within parameters readily managed by local health care resources.

“Having an order without an end date is potentially frightening to some people because they feel like it’s going to go on forever,” Hopkins said. “But on the contrary, we want to remain nimble, check data on a day-by-day, week-by-week basis so policies can be adjusted as we go forward.”

Boyd Stockham, owner of Stockham Construction, a big union metal stud and drywall taping company based in Cotati, applauded the loosening of restrictions on construction. Stockham, which does jobs locally as well as in San Francisco for companies like Google, Facebook and Salesforce, was forced to lay off more than 400 workers.

The company has 550 construction workers in the field and 40 people in management, including project managers, estimators, superintendents and safety coordinators. About 40% of his management staff were furloughed.

“It’s had a hell of an impact on our business,” he said. “We were only running 125 guys in the field and I had to furlough a fair amount of my office, still covering their benefits but they had to go out on unemployment.”

Stockham said he’ll be able to resume some jobs beginning Monday, though with myriad public health policies and protocols he described as a slow process with a steep learning curve.

“There’s an enormous amount of strategy and protocol to deal with to get these jobs rolling again,” he said.

He said he’s excited for his “guys in the field” because they’ll start getting paychecks again. But he said he’s just as excited about the impact on the general economy and the tremendous role construction plays.

“Construction is the catalyst to the economy,” he said. “No matter where, when construction workers are busy, everyone is busy. It goes hand in hand.”

Samar Hattar, owner of Blissful Events, a Petaluma luxury wedding and events planner, said her company had 10 weddings planned for this year when the coronavirus reached Sonoma County and triggered the unprecedented shutdown. Six of the weddings have been pushed off into next year, and the remainder are in a holding pattern to see if restrictions are loosened later in the season. Hattar said the season runs from June to October, with September being the busiest month.

Each wedding, which takes some 200 to 250 hours to plan, requires the labor of a couple dozen workers, including caterers, photographers, videographers, florists and others. The weddings, high-end luxury events at premiere venues, draw an average of 125 guests.

Hattar, who started her business in 2007 during the last recession, said she’s had to be creative with payments from clients and to vendors for weddings that have been postponed. Many vendors were banking on final payments, which usually come about a month before the wedding is scheduled.

“We’re taking it day by day in our industry,” Hattar said. “This affects so many vendors, including caterers, photographers and florists.”

This story will be updated.

Staff Writer Julie Johnson can be reached at 707-521-5220 or julie.johnson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jjpressdem. Staff Writer Martin Espinoza can be reached at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.

