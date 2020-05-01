Subscribe

Anderson Cooper announces birth of son

ASSOCIATED PRESS
May 1, 2020, 7:23AM
Updated 55 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

NEW YORK — Anderson Cooper is a father, a milestone the CNN anchor says for a while he didn't believe would ever happen.

Cooper announced the birth of his son, Wyatt, Thursday evening on his show and in a lengthy Instagram post. His son was born on Monday via a surrogate, the newsman said, and is named after his father who died when Cooper was 10.

“On Monday, I became a father. I’ve never actually said that before out loud, and it still kind of astonishes me,” Cooper said on his show, “AC360.”

The anchor said he felt it was important, amid stories about those who are suffering and dying during the coronavirus pandemic, to “hold on to moments of joy.”

The segment included several photos of the newborn.

“As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I’m grateful for all those who have paved the way, and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son’s birth,” Cooper wrote on Instagram. “Most of all, I am grateful to a remarkable surrogate who carried Wyatt, and watched over him lovingly, and tenderly, and gave birth to him.”

Cooper, 52, said he regretted that his parents and brother were not alive to meet his son. Cooper's mother, Gloria Vanderbilt died in July at 95.

The Instagram post included a photo of Cooper feeding his son a bottle. The baby's middle name, Morgan, is also a family name. It was a name his parents considered for Cooper, according to a list he recently found.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine