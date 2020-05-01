Confronted with armed protesters at the state capitol and a lawsuit threat from GOP lawmakers over her executive orders, Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was unmoved, deciding to extend Michigan's state-of-emergency declaration against the legislature's wishes and without its approval.

Whitmer's Thursday executive actions, which extend various business closures and the emergency declaration to May 28, capped a remarkable day at the Michigan Capitol building, complete with gun-toting protesters and impassioned speeches on the House floor by Republican lawmakers trying to curtail Whitmer's power.

Outside the House chamber, the protesters crammed into the hallway and stairwell, periodically chanting, "Lock her up!" and "Let us in!" Their chanting could be heard faintly from the House floor - and ultimately, the Republicans gave the protesters what they wanted: a refusal to extend Whitmer's emergency declaration. In Michigan, legislative approval is required to extend emergency declarations beyond 28 days; Whitmer's expired Thursday night, with no such approval to renew.

But at the end of the night, that didn't stop Whitmer from issuing a new set of executive orders anyway, citing even broader emergency powers.

"COVID-19 is an enemy that has taken the lives of more Michiganders than we lost during the Vietnam War," Whitmer said in a statement. "While some members of the legislature might believe this crisis is over, common sense and all of the scientific data tells us we're not out of the woods yet. By refusing to extend the emergency and disaster declaration, Republican lawmakers are putting their heads in the sand and putting more lives and livelihoods at risk."

It was the latest power clash between Democratic governors and Republicans in state legislatures, as some protesters nationwide continue to provide a cacophonous soundtrack to the disagreements. GOP lawmakers in Wisconsin and Illinois have resorted to suing their respective Democratic governors to strip them of powers. On Thursday, the Michigan House and Senate, controlled by Republicans, voted on a resolution authorizing leaders to do the same to Whitmer, challenging her executive actions during the pandemic.

In its efforts to curb Whitmer's powers, the legislature also passed a bill Thursday that would have begun reopening businesses with restrictions, nixed Whitmer's stay-at-home order, and codified most of her other orders so that the legislature would have more authority over them. Whitmer said she would veto the bill, adding that she would not support legislation intended to limit her power to protect the state.

In Michigan, nearly 3,800 people have died of the virus, with more than 41,000 confirmed cases.

"We remain in a state of emergency. That is a fact," Whitmer said during a Thursday night virtual town hall hosted by local news stations. "For anyone to declare mission accomplished means they're turning a blind eye to the fact that over 600 people have died in the last 72 hours."

The extraordinary sequence of events Thursday began with a turbulent scene on the Capitol grounds in the morning, as hundreds of protesters, some of them armed, swarmed the lawn in the rain. It was the second major protest in April, following "Operation Gridlock" organized by conservative groups, in which thousands of cars crammed the streets and others took to the lawn.

On Thursday, protesters raised signs that said, "Stop the tyranny!" and "Freedom over fear!" while conservative activists gave speeches that included false or misleading information, such as that covid-19 is like the flu. Before long, the protesters crammed inside the Capitol building.