Subscribe

Remote weddings? You can get married via video in California now

HANNAH WILEY
THE SACRAMENTO BEE
May 1, 2020, 7:59AM
Updated 14 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Let the wedding bells ring.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Thursday afternoon to allow Californians to get married and obtain marriage licenses via video calls for the next two months during the coronavirus emergency.

During the wedding, the couple must have one witness in addition to the person performing the live ceremony, according to Newsom’s directive.

“Additional persons invited by the parties may, but need not, also observe the videoconference,” the order reads.

Before the wedding, couples can obtain their marriage licenses via video calls with their county clerk. The applicants are required to be in California for this process and will receive their license electronically once they’ve submitted photo identification.

The wedding does not require the two parties to be physically present in California, but the ceremony has to be videoconferenced live so the person officiating the marriage can physically hear and see the couple take their vows.

After the wedding, the couple would need to sign the license or certificate and electronically submit that document.

The announcement is the latest in a series of orders Newsom has signed during the coronavirus to keep California functioning during COVID-19.

Weddings fall square in the category of activity essentially banned by the stay-at-home order Newsom issued in mid-March to mitigate the spread of the virus. As COVID-19 cases continue to increase and with hope for a vaccine or cure still a far-off future, planned ceremonies have had to either be postponed or called off.

Newsom said on Thursday he hopes California in the next couple of weeks can begin easing the restrictive stay-at-home order, though mass gatherings are unlikely through at least the summer.

The order is set to expire in 60 days.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine