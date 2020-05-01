SACRAMENTO — For days after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the all-volunteer California Health Corps, he provided updates on how many retired medical workers had signed up and marveled at the numbers — 34,000 in the first 48 hours, 82,000 a week later.

Newsom said the state would move quickly to get them into the work force to assist with the expected crush of coronavirus cases.

In the month since the corps was announced, the sign-ups continued, reaching 93,000, but the wave Newsom worried would overwhelm hospitals hasn’t arrived. And the ranks of those in line to join the corps have fallen precipitously.

The state’s initial vetting revealed two-thirds — 60,000 volunteers — didn’t have the most basic requirement: a valid license to practice their specialty. And about 20,000 of those remaining have not filled out an application, despite being sent a reminder.

State data requested by The Associated Press shows about 10,500 people are in a final review and of those, 4,900 or about 5% of those who initially volunteered are cleared to participate.

With hospitals able to handle their caseload, there isn’t a clearly defined role for the corps, but that hasn’t stopped the first deployment — 233 doctors, nurses, respiratory specialists and support staff have been working for more than a week at the emergency hospital at Sleep Train Arena in Sacramento.

They are being paid even though there are no patients to care for.

“Staff are standing by to support patients if needed. They are also continuing to vet processes and standardize operations,” California Health and Human Services Agency spokesman Rodger Butler said in an email Thursday.

Professor Joanne Spetz, the associate director of research at the Healthforce Center at the University of California, San Francisco, described the Sleep Train situation as “All dressed up and where’s your prom date?"

“But it’s kind of a good thing there is no prom date,” said Spetz, whose center researches issues related to health care workers and services.

Stephanie Roberson, California Nurses Association government relations director, is supportive of the corps. But she said it's more important the governor ensure all existing health care workers have protective gear than “grandstanding” about how many people signed up for the corps.

Even so, Roberson agreed with Spetz that it's wise for California to have the medical workers ready to go if there is a second pandemic wave. Newsom has said ensuring the state has adequate resources to handle a sudden surge is a prerequisite for easing his stay-at-home order.

New York State also established a reserve corps and had a similar flood of volunteers. They initially went unused even as Gov. Andrew Cuomo pleaded for medical workers from other states to aid the beleaguered medical system in and around New York City, the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak.

Cuomo's administration said Thursday that 96,000 people signed up and more than 12,000 have been connected to hospitals, nursing homes and other care facilities. New York allows facilities to pick directly from the list and officials couldn't say how many are actually being used. That's a different approach from California's system of deploying them directly.

The original plan in California was to use corps members to staff an anticipated 66,000 makeshift hospital beds that could be needed when cases peaked in May. The staggering total included tents, shuttered state facilities and places like Sleep Train Arena and the Los Angeles Convention Center.