Mountain lion spotted at Santa Rosa Rural Cemetery

LORI A. CARTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 1, 2020, 9:19AM
Updated 2 hours ago

A mountain lion has been sighted in the Santa Rosa Rural Cemetery in northeast Santa Rosa, the cemetery announced on its Facebook page.

The confirmed sighting, Wednesday, may have been the second glimpse of a big cat on the grounds. A week earlier, security reported a possible sighting.

Parks, including the cemetery, have been closed as part of the Sonoma County Health Order meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Those restrictions have been eased, though, allowing walk-in traffic, either on bike or on foot.

“This creates an unsafe condition,” the announcement warns. “If you choose to go, avoid going solo. Children and pets can be seen as prey.”

The rolling, wooded burial grounds are frequently used by dog walkers and those looking for outdoor exercise.

Sightings of the predators are not unheard of in Sonoma County. In April 2019, a young male lion surprised downtown workers by turning up outside the Santa Rosa Plaza. He was sedated and relocated. Authorities suspect he wandered into the urban scene from along the nearby Santa Rosa creek.

