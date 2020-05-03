Some coronavirus restrictions eased in Sonoma County, but there’s a long road ahead

Back in the saddle of his trusty 10-speed, cruising the Joe Rodota Trail each morning, Bob Atkins has been savoring the taste of freedom.

Like thousands of Sonoma County residents offered a chance beginning Wednesday to get back into local parks and onto park trails after six weeks of all but being locked indoors, the 73-year-old Santa Rosa man lost no time before exploiting it.

He’s been out every day since, pedaling miles from home and back again, passing a few other cyclists and runners and lots of people walking — physically distanced and their faces masked as they strode into the open air.

“I’m really happy,” said Atkins, a retired industrial engineer. “I feel like we’re into the start of the next phase now.”

It was that kind of week — one full of signs that the long pause the county and all of America has been enduring because of the coronavirus may actually come to a conclusion at some point, though not right away and not without adapting to new ways of being in the world.

Parks are bustling again. Golf is back on the menu. Public schools may not just open next fall, they might open early.

And underpinning it all is recognition that California and, especially, Sonoma County have so successfully suppressed transmission of the virus that the long-awaited surge in illnesses and hospitalizations will likely be averted altogether.

The locally low infection rate allowed Dr. Sundari Mase, the county health officer, to ease restrictions on certain activities and segments of the economy Friday, including all landscaping, car sales, ornamental plant retail and the full range of construction and related trades.

It also means golfers can hit the links again, finally satisfying a very vocal stakeholder group that’s been relentlessly urging officials to lift restrictions.

The improved outlook for local transmission also spurred Mase to revise her earlier park order, authorizing county residents to walk or cycle to nearby regional and municipal parks and paved trails for exercise. All coastal beaches, parks and trails remain off limits, and river beaches also are closed to swimming and water sports.

The shift nonetheless lent new energy to those lucky enough to live close enough to a public space to take advantage. It also recognizes the critical role of outdoor exercise and time in nature in helping people to maintain physical and mental well-being.

The soft opening of the parks offers “a glimmer of hope,” former Regional Parks Director Caryl Hart said.

“We’re looking for anything that’s going to break through this cloud that’s settled on top of us — it’s like a fog — and any time there’s any good news, it’s just sort of piercing through,” she said.

Naomi Fuchs, chief executive officer for Santa Rosa Community Health, said there was ever so slight an uptick in visits between last week and the week before — not quite 5% — that it’s possible patients are feeling a bit more comfortable about coming in for routine visits or even those that are not so routine.

That’s good, she said, because so many safety protocols have been implemented that patients should feel they can seek help for any and all needs without fear of being exposed to the coronavirus. Like other area clinics, patients no longer wait inside, for instance, and are checked for fever and symptoms before they come to appointments.