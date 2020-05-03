Chris Smith: How this Sebastopol hardware store is helping Sonoma County restaurants stay afloat

Every day these days, the owners of west Sonoma County’s cherished Sebastopol Hardware Center feed their staff. Pretty nice.

And it gets better. Sebastopol Hardware proprietors Doug Bishop, Dan Allingham and Karen Jones quite intentionally purchase the breakfast or the lunch or the afternoon treat from one or another of their town’s restaurants that strive to survive the current crisis.

It’s a beautiful thing. The store’s workers savor being treated to a meal from Mombo’s Pizza or King Falafel or Giovanni’s deli or Pacific Market or Pascaline Bakery or Smokehouse Bistro or Hole in the Wall or wherever, and the patronized restaurant makes a nice sale.

Doug Bishop is actively selling other employers on the good that can come from paying local restaurants to feed their staffs — be it daily or just one time or as often as is possible.

“It it goes bigger than Sebastopol,” Bishop said, “that’s awesome.”

...

TO COOK and to share what they cook is what members of the Sikh temple in Sonoma County prefer to do. Stocking up at Subway is Plan B.

Feeding people, particularly ones in need or crisis, is something the Sikhs do to be of comfort and service to others.

Through the nonprofit, Santa Rosa-based Sikh Seva USA, members of the temple regularly set up abundant buffets for people such as military veterans who struggle.

Wearing turbans or scarves, the Sikhs delight in filling plants with of Indian culinary delights such as chickpea-flour pankora fritters, lentil soup, yogurt, cumin rice, paratha flatbread and rice pudding.

But buffets are verboten now. So local Sikhs eager to thank and feed first responders and medical professionals are taking them lunch from Subway.

A delivery Friday at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital charmed staffers of the emergency room.

“It was such a wonderful surprise,” Ann Hurd, a lead Memorial nurse, told the Sikh temple’s Buta Singh, Mandeep Nagra and Mandeep Sandhu.

Hurd added, “Life has been different lately.”

In recent days, the Sikhs have taken sandwiches also to employees of Rohnert Park Public Safety and Kaiser Permanente.

Mandeep Nagra, himself a physician with the Veterans Administration, told the Memorial staffers who came out of the emergency department to accept the lunch, “We are so blessed to be able to do this to appreciate you.”

...

THE SIGHT OF HORSES turned heads and drew smiles days ago at Arbol Residences of Santa Rosa, an assisted-living complex on Fountaingrove Parkway.

Up rode Shawna DeGrange, who grew up on and now runs the nearby, 73-year-old Cloverleaf Ranch equestrian camp. She and friend Michael Coutré came to Arbol to visit Shawna’s father, Ron DeGrange, who at 75 has lost a fair amount of himself to dementia.

Shawna rode her dad’s roping horse, “Johnny.” Her mom, Ginger, drove up with Shawna’s 2-year-old daughter, Logan.

They were outside the Arbol fence when, inside, staffers rolled Ron up in a wheelchair.

After weeks of being cut off from his loved ones by the pandemic, he lit up at the sight of them and of Johnny.

“At one point,” Shawna shared, “he pointed to me and said, ‘That’s my daughter.’ He hadn’t said that for a long time.”

You can contact Chris Smith at 707 521-5211 and chris.smith@pressdemocrat.com.