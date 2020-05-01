California's coronavirus death toll is over 2,000, but it's likely much higher

California's total deaths of all causes have spiked by nearly 10 percent so far in 2020 above the state's historical average mortality rate in recent years, according to recently released federal data, suggesting deaths from complications of the coronavirus or otherwise related to the pandemic could be well above the official death toll.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which published new data this week on mortality rates across all 50 states, had only attributed COVID-19 as the cause of 1,017 California deaths as of Monday. But the state has experienced an excess of more than quadruple that figure -- about 4,500 more fatalities, for 9 percent greater than what would align with historical trends based on figures from 2014 to 2019, according to a recent analysis by the Los Angeles Times.

The numbers remain preliminary and further studies are needed, but health experts told the Los Angeles Times there is a gap of approximately 3,500 more deaths than usual but not attributed to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. The experts said it is likely some combination of uncounted coronavirus deaths and patients not receiving treatment for other ailments amid the global health pandemic.

The data come from official death certificates, and the federal data lags behind state and local data. While the CDC recognized just over 1,000 coronavirus deaths as of Monday, the California Department of Public Health reported 1,755 confirmed COVID-19 fatalities as of that time, a figure that rose by Thursday to 1,943, according to figures collected by The Sacramento Bee.

State health officials on Wednesday reported 78 new deaths the day before, a decrease of one-third of the single-day record of 115 set April 22. By Thursday afternoon, the state's death toll surpassed 2,000, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. In all, the university reports nearly 3.25 million confirmed cases and almost 233,000 deaths worldwide, including nearly 63,000 in the United States.

The number of cases steadily climbed Wednesday, with nearly 2,380 new confirmed positive tests reported across the state. According to The Mercury News of San Jose, a 91 percent increase from Tuesday's number of cases. Wednesday's increase is the highest-recorded number of cases since April 20, when state officials reported 2,283 new cases.

As of Thursday morning, according to figures compiled by The Bee, more than 49,000 people in the state are confirmed to have the virus that causes COVID-19.

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a mandatory stay-at-home order, telling all of California's roughly 40 million residents they must only leave the house for purposes considered essential, exactly six weeks ago on March 19. The unprecedented measure was taken in an effort to flatten or "bend" the pandemic's growth curve to keep a surge in cases within levels that hospital systems can manage.

The governor this week described a "road map" for a phased reopening that could have retail and manufacturing businesses back up and running, but with social distancing protocols implemented, within "weeks, not months." Other businesses considered "high risk" for virus spread, such as fitness centers and salons, are likely still months away from opening.

But Newsom also has described a framework of six key indicators the state will be looking at for evidence that stay-at-home restrictions can be restricted. At the top of that list are more widespread diagnostic testing and contact tracing of confirmed infections.

The total of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases was just over 46,500, the state Department of Public Health reported Wednesday afternoon, but the true infection total is almost certainly much higher; Newsom said Monday 550,000 tests have been conducted in the state of roughly 40 million people, and on Wednesday the governor said the state is "almost there" on its goal of conducting 25,000 tests a day by the end of April.

Newsom has faced increasing calls from local leaders, especially in rural counties where coronavirus infection and death rates have been much lower than urban hubs like Los Angeles County, to allow businesses to reopen as soon as possible, citing the vast economic damage being suffered during the crisis.

The shutdown has created unprecedented job losses and cratered the U.S. and state economies into recession levels in a matter of weeks.