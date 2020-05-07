Sonoma County veterinarians adapt amid coronavirus pandemic

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here .

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here .

For Santa Rosa resident Katy Reihl, the cough that plagued her petite gray cat, Ninja, on and off for the past four years remains a mystery.

Antibiotics given to her by a veterinarian at the onset of Ninja’s illness weren’t a permanent fix, and a $1,000 worth of tests to find out what was wrong were financially out of reach, said Reihl.

But when Ninja’s cough appeared to have progressed into something more serious late last month, making it difficult for her to breath, Reihl, 26, made the difficult decision to euthanize Ninja, her companion of 16 years.

It was a process Reihl hoped could be done at home, though she was concerned that social distancing requirements intended to stop the coronavirus’s spread would make the option difficult to come by.

“I kept saying to my sister, ‘I wish this wasn’t happening at all, but I really don’t want it to happen right now because I want her to have a peaceful end to her life,’ ” Reihl said.

After calls to local animal clinics, a mobile veterinarian agreed to squeeze Ninja into his schedule to perform the procedure last week after hearing her symptoms. Instead of giving Ninja the heart-stopping injection inside her home, however, he asked to do the procedure on her front porch. It was one of several precautions he took to protect both himself and Reihl, including separating Reihl from her cat as he gave her the final injection, she said.

“I feel the way she was able to pass was the best scenario it could have been at this time,” Reihl said.

Ninja’s procedure is just one example of the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the veterinary profession, a job regarded as an essential business in California during the statewide shelter-in-place orders.

For example, recommendations by the American Veterinarian Medical Association, the California Veterinary Medical Board and the state’s department of public health all urge veterinarians to limit treatment to clients with urgent and emergency cases during the pandemic.

The guideline serves as a means to limit the risk of exposure to the virus among veterinary clinic staff and their customers, said Dr. Lisa Schweid, co-owner of Wikiup Veterinary Hospital and president of the Redwood Empire Veterinary Medical Association. Serious cuts, rashes and signs of intestinal issues are types of cases her office is still seeing, while appointments for services like nail-trimming and routine health checks have stopped for the time being, she said. Staff members wear masks throughout their shifts and regularly wash their hands.

The guideline also reduces the amount of medical supplies and personal protective gear, such as masks and face shields, that veterinarians use during the pandemic, items currently in high demand at hospitals treating people with the coronavirus, Schweid said.

“Lots of the (personal protective gear) that human hospitals are using are the same that would be used in veterinary procedures,” Schweid said.

Schweid’s practice implemented a curbside service for the patients she and her staff are treating, a trend she’s seen adopted by veterinarian offices throughout Sonoma County since mid-March, when the local shelter- in-place orders began, she said.