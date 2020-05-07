Sonoma County to add antibody testing as another way to track coronavirus outbreak

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here .

Sonoma County also offers drive-through testing for health care workers, first responders, symptomatic people over 65 and people with symptoms and underlying health conditions. The tests, by appointment only, are offered at Chanate Road public health campus. Call 707-565-4667 to schedule an appointment.

Who: All Sonoma County residents are eligible, regardless of age, economic or immigration status, or health symptoms.

How: Appointments are required. No drive-up testing. Residents can go to https://lhi.care/covidtesting or call 1-888-634-1123 to schedule an appointment.

Sonoma County’s health officer plans to roll out coronavirus antibody testing among first responders and hundreds of local residents to better understand how contagion has spread among the community.

But that extra layer of surveillance for the virus and the disease it causes, COVID-19, isn’t likely to come for another month, health officials said Wednesday, due primarily to the time needed to validate testing equipment and the accuracy of results. The county’s public health lab, which is set to process those tests, is also dealing with an expansion of its drive-through diagnostic testing, which is meant to seek out cases of active coronavirus infection.

Testing for antibodies is different in that it’s looking for evidence of past infection — cases of people who knowingly or not contracted the new coronavirus and still show signs of an immune response.

Such testing already has been conducted in Santa Clara and Los Angeles counties, where public health officials have used results to more accurately gauge the spread of the pandemic, showing it to be wider than otherwise known.

Similar testing in Sonoma County could provide Dr. Sundari Mase, the health officer, with a better local map to chart and respond to the spread of the coronavirus, though infectious disease experts caution that the potential of false positives should deter people from taking results as gospel.

“The antibody test is only good for surveillance purposes,” Mase said. “We could find out what percentage of the population here in Sonoma actually was infected over the past two months — that would be helpful for that.”

Current county testing is limited to diagnostic testing — checking for active infections — and those will continue once the county begins antibody testing.

Mase said last week that her hope was to have an antibody testing program up and running “within the next week or two.” But Wednesday, a county spokesman said that timeline had been postponed. The county’s latest plan was to have its DiaSorin Liaison XL testing machine “operational” by the end of the month, with no firm timeline for launch of local antibody testing.

The eventual program will be run through clinics to avoid a large queue of people waiting for blood draws at the county’s public health lab in Santa Rosa, Mase said. The county’s plan is to start with first responders — a county spokesman said health care workers also would be prioritized — before testing a representative sample of hundreds of community members.

While antibody testing would give local officials a better grasp on the spread of the virus, questions remain about the level of protection offered by antibodies, including whether a typical COVID-19 patient gains immunity from the illness and, if so, for how long.

The possibility of an erroneous result means that a positive test should not confer leeway to disregard safety protocols, said Dr. Fred Drach, the infection control medical director for St. Joseph Health Sonoma County.

“You can’t use that to walk into a COVID-19 medical ward, take off your mask and inhale deeply,” Drach said. “You might get something else, first of all, and I don’t know if the antibody you have may be overcome if you get a large dose of the virus.”

The virus could still be helpful for public health officials and epidemiologists to get a feel for the spread of virus, informing decisions such as how and when to decrease restrictions contained in shelter-in-place orders, Drach said.

Dr. Lee Riley, a professor of infectious diseases and epidemiology at UC Berkeley’s School of Public Health, noted that the tests could have value in showing progress toward herd immunity. But for COVID-19, he said, herd immunity might take three to five years, while the quest to develop a vaccine could succeed in less than half that time, so antibody testing would have more utility in determining the prevalence of infection.

Both Drach and Riley said they believed coronavirus antibodies wouldn’t be useless, but both declined to speculate on how much protection they thought COVID-19 antibodies would provide post-illness. And Riley echoed Drach’s concerns about using antibody test results to reassure segments of the population about their overall safety.

“These tests are useful,” Riley said, “but you cannot use these test results to make any kind of decisions as to who can go back to work and who can go back to school.”

You can reach Staff Writer Will Schmitt at 707-521-5207 or will.schmitt@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @wsreports.