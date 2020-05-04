Subscribe

Santa Rosa residents can participate virtually in Tuesday city council meeting

WILL SCHMITT
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 4, 2020, 4:59PM
Updated 2 hours ago

Live public comment is returning to Santa Rosa City Council meetings.

Santa Rosans wanting to speak during Tuesday’s meeting can connect virtually via Zoom at https://srcity-org.zoom.us/J/96563830479 or by calling (669) 900-9128 and entering 965 6383 0479.

For the past few meetings, city residents were able to leave comments via voicemails and emails, but they couldn’t participate in real-time. The city’s typical meeting ritual of people speaking to their local elected officials from one of three microphones in the council chamber has been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The options to comment via email or voicemail remain. Callers who leave a public comment will have their messages read into the record by the city clerk.

You can reach Staff Writer Will Schmitt at 707-521-5207 or will.schmitt@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @wsreports.

