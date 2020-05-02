Will coronavirus change who votes in the presidential election this November?

California's 2020 presidential primary officially entered the history books Friday, as state officials certified a final tally and a rate of voter turnout that, while one of the highest in recent elections, still saw fewer than half of the state's registered voters cast a ballot.

In all, 46.89% of registered voters cast ballots in the March 3 primary, which was moved up from June with hopes that turnout would be high and presidential candidates would be forced to address issues mattering most to Californians. Turnout was noticeably lower in Los Angeles County, where 38% of voters showed up. It was one of three counties tied for the second-lowest turnout in the state.

While both the 2016 and 2008 primaries saw a higher percentage of registered voters participate, California Secretary of State Alex Padilla focused on the almost 9.7 million ballots cast, only behind the total number in 2008.

"If we look at the participation, it was the second-highest in almost 40 years," he said. "I think we continue to see the impact from several of the voting reforms we've championed."

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders won the Democratic presidential primary statewide with 36% support, followed by former Vice President Joe Biden at 27.9%. But most of the Democratic Party's delegates were awarded by congressional district, with Biden and Sanders winning support in each of the state's 53 districts. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren won delegate votes in nine districts, while former New York City Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg won votes in seven districts.

The early primary may not earn a place in the history books for voter enthusiasm, but it might be remembered as California's last major civic event of the pre-coronavirus era. The likelihood that the pandemic lingers well into the fall has convinced a wide swath of elections experts that California must mail a ballot to each of the state's 20.6 million voters for the November general election.

In short, they want to encourage voters to show up by staying home.

"There is no way that any Californians should have to risk their health and possibly their life to exercise the right to vote," Assemblyman Marc Berman (D-Palo Alto) said.

Berman has introduced legislation to require counties to mail every registered voter a ballot for the Nov. 3 election, a one-time change in response to public health guidelines for physical distancing. Lawmakers, who will reconvene in Sacramento next week on a limited work schedule, will consider the proposal later this month.

Fourteen counties already mail a ballot to every voter under provisions of a 2016 law that swaps new "vote centers" for traditional neighborhood polling places. L.A. County, which was allowed this year to join that system without mailing all voters a ballot, is now poised to do so for November after the March election sawwidespread problems including long lines at in-person vote centers that are now being investigated by auditors.

But millions more still prefer voting on election day, despite an almost two-decades-old state law that allows anyone to become a permanent absentee voter for any reason. And because voter turnout is traditionally higher in general elections, a temporary shift to all-mail voting could create significant work for elections officials and voting rights groups.

"Given the COVID-19 pandemic, I absolutely believe we should mail every voter a ballot in California," Padilla said Friday. "We have six months to educate the public."