Thousands of California healthcare workers are laid off or furloughed as coronavirus spreads

Healthcare workers, championed as heroes of the COVID-19 crisis and applauded for risking their lives to protect others, have been hit especially hard by the severe economic fallout wrought by the pandemic.

In California, thousands of nurses, doctors and other medical staff have been laid off or furloughed or have taken a pay cut since mid-March. The pain has been felt broadly, from major facilities such as Stanford Health Care to tiny rural hospitals to private practitioners. Across the nation, job losses in the healthcare sector have been second only to those in the restaurant industry, according to federal labor statistics.

Hospitals and doctors' offices lost billions in revenue when they canceled elective surgeries and non-emergent visits to prepare for a possible surge in COVID-19 patients and to reduce the spread of the virus.

Patients also began scheduling fewer appointments and avoiding the hospital, even for medical emergencies, creating another hit for providers who were already hurting. The surge, in places where it did arrive, was not enough to compensate for the losses, experts say.

American healthcare is a business, and the economics are simple: Fewer patients means less money. And though some California hospitals are beginning to schedule elective surgeries again, experts say the healthcare industry is unlikely to bounce back immediately, as large swaths of the population are now struggling to make ends meet and may continue to avoid or put off medical care.

"For 35 years, job prospects in healthcare have been great," said USC health economist Glenn Melnick. "This time, I think it's going to have to slow down quite a bit" as hospitals and clinics learn to cope with lower revenue "in a permanent way."

Marvin O'Quinn, president and chief operating officer of CommonSpirit Health, described the current financial crunch as "extraordinarily severe." CommonSpirit, which has hospitals and other care centers in 21 states and is the parent company of San Francisco-based Dignity Health, has seen an average revenue drop of about 40%.

"I have never seen anything like this," O'Quinn said. "Healthcare typically has been a resilient entity even in the midst of a depression or recession, because no matter what's going on in the economy, people still need healthcare. But this thing hits everybody."

For the past five years, Lori Isham has helped patients prepare for and recover from surgeries as a pre-op nurse at Palomar Medical Center in Escondido. She was furloughed when all elective procedures were canceled in March. On Wednesday, she was permanently laid off, along with 316 others.

Isham noted the irony in state leaders summoning thousands of health workers to volunteer on the front lines against COVID-19 while huge numbers were losing their jobs. In some hospitals, the same nurses asked to prepare to pitch in at departments treating COVID-19 patients are now facing cuts.

"It's embarrassing," Isham said. "Everyone was like, 'Come out of the woodwork: If you haven't finished nursing school, we need you, and if you're retired we need you,' and we're like, 'We're laid off.'"

Palomar Health, which runs three medical centers in northern San Diego County, lost $5.7 million in March alone due to a 50% drop in patient visits that began mid-month, according to the health system. The losses in April are expected to be much worse, officials said.

"No one could have predicted the tragic impact this virus would have on our economy," said Palomar Health Chief Executive Diane Hansen in a call with reporters this week. "This year was supposed to be about growth for Palomar Health, and us taking two steps forward. Unfortunately, we are now forced to take a step back."