Sonoma County deputies arrest man suspected of trafficking girl, 16

AUSTIN MURPHY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 3, 2020, 12:59PM

How to get help

If you or someone you know is being trafficked, you can contact Verity at 707-545-7273, Social Advocates for Youth at 888- 729-0012, or the National Human Trafficking Resource Center Hotline at 888-373-7888.

Sonoma County Sheriff’s detectives on Friday arrested a 20-year-old Santa Rosa man for on suspicion of trafficking an underage girl said to be his girlfriend for sex.

On April 13, deputies were dispatched to investigate a domestic violence incident in Santa Rosa. The 16-year-old victim told deputies that her boyfriend, Andrew Flolo, had physically assaulted her and was forcing her to have sex with strangers for money.

After collecting “physical and electronic evidence,” according to the report, detectives were able to corroborate the victim’s statement. That evidence included physical injuries consistent with the abuse she’d reported, said Sgt. Juan Valencia, and incriminating cellphone data. An arrest warrant for Flolo was obtained on April 27, and detectives had been searching for him since.

On Friday, after making a traffic stop in south Santa Rosa just before 5 p.m., a sheriff’s deputy discovered that Flolo was a passenger in the car. After being taken into custody, the suspect was found to have a loaded handgun in his waistband, said the police report. The deputy also found a backpack belonging to Flolo containing prescription pills, heroin and a digital scale.

After serving a search warrant at Flolo’s house, detectives found two rifles which had been reported stolen in a residential burglary in Stockton.

In addition to various sex crimes, Flolo is suspected of possession of narcotics for sale, possession of a loaded firearm in public, possession of a controlled substance while armed and possession of stolen property.

Booked into county jail, he is being held on $500,000 bail.

You can reach Staff Writer Austin Murphy at 707-521-5214 or austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ausmurph88

