All three coronavirus deaths in Sonoma County were people age 65 or older

Three Sonoma County residents who have died from complications of the coronavirus shared at least one thing in common: all were age 65 or older, Sonoma County health officer Dr. Sundari Mase said Monday.

But how they contracted the virus or whether they had underlying health conditions that left them vulnerable to COVID-19 are details that Mase was unwilling to divulge Monday, citing patient privacy laws.

The cases in Sonoma County follow patterns revealed across the globe showing the virus causes more serious complications for people who are older and have other health problems, Mase said.

“We’ve seen all over the world and the United States it’s the older folks who are most impacted by COVID-19, persons over 65,” Mase said. “And I think that’s the limit of what I can say.”

The most recent patient to succumb to the disease, described by officials as an “elderly” Sonoma County man, died Sunday, according to the county. The first death, later revealed by sources to be a man in his 60s who had underlying medical conditions and was exposed to the virus on a cruise ship, occurred March 20. The second death was reported April 10.

Public health investigations have found that 46% of local residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 were infected by a close contact, such as a relative or someone in the workplace. Another 18% acquired the virus somehow in the community and 17% caught it while traveling, according to county data. Nineteen percent of cases are still under investigation.

As of Monday night, tests have identified 261 people in Sonoma County with the virus. Of those, 130 cases were active and 128 people have recovered from the illness. Twenty-five people have been hospitalized with the virus over the last seven weeks.

People 65 or older account for only 15% of the confirmed cases in the county but all of the deaths, according to demographic data posted on the county’s website. Mase said she would look into the three fatalities to determine whether there is additional information about the circumstances of their deaths she might be able to provide.

In prior outbreaks, including the swine flu in 2010 and H1N1 in 2014, the county’s public health officer has released contextual information about individual patients who died, include age, gender and underlying health conditions. Mase, however, has declined to release basic demographic information about the patients who died. She said she made her decision after consulting with the health department’s privacy officer, who “feels that with only three deaths that it wouldn’t be appropriate to give other information in terms of gender and things. But we can look at the underlying conditions.”

Sonoma County Supervisor Shirlee Zane said the death is a reminder of the delicate balance the county is trying to strike between the drive to save lives while also preserving people’s livelihoods and broader wellbeing. She acknowledged it is “so hard to know so little about that person who died.”

“We’re doing everything we’re doing because we don’t want people to die,” Zane said. “And I think that needs to be said over and over again.”

The county has conducted more than 6,600 tests, or an average of 105 a day, since the first case was discovered in Sonoma County on March 2.

On Tuesday, two state-funded test sites will open in Santa Rosa and Petaluma, offering residents access to free testing regardless of whether they are experiencing any symptoms.

The initiative will yield up to 260 tests a day between the two sites. County officials are targeting 600 to 800 tests per day to track the spread the virus through the community.