Santa Rosa man wanted for attempted murder arrested day after shooting

A Santa Rosa man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of attempted murder after police said is alleged to have pistol-whipped one person, then opened fire on that person and the victim’s mother.

Tristan Ford, 20, of Santa Rosa, did not hit anyone with the lone shot investigators said he fired Saturday morning before fleeing the 1700 block of Mission Boulevard, according to a news release from the Santa Rosa Police Department. Nearly 36 hours later, police found Ford near the police department. They still haven’t found the weapon.

Santa Rosa Police responded at 9:34 a.m. Saturday to the 1700 block of Mission Boulevard on reports of an argument and gunshot. Witnesses say the victim was the passenger in a vehicle that pulled up to Ford standing outside of a residence, according to the release. After an argument, Ford took a small, black handgun out of his pocket and hit the victim on the side of the head, police said.

The victim’s mom began arguing with Ford, prompting him to point the gun toward the pair and fire a single shot from about 10 to 15 feet, according to the release.

About 6:50 p.m. Sunday, a Santa Rosa Police Department detective noticed Ford in the passenger seat of a vehicle on Brookwood Avenue near the police station on Sonoma Avenue in downtown Santa Rosa.

Police would eventually stop the vehicle in west Santa Rosa, at Fulton and Occidental roads, and take Ford into custody, according to the release.

He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, carrying a loaded firearm in public, being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of methamphetamine and a parole violation.

Officials confirmed the firearm charges were related to witness accounts of the Saturday incident, but ammunition and methamphetamine were found in Ford’s possession Sunday.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 707-543-3590.