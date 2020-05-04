Some officials are backing off requirements that people wear masks inside businesses as cities, counties and states - left to devise their own guidelines - run into limits on their ability to maintain public health precautions with stay-home orders easing during the coronavirus pandemic.

The issue pushed a small Oklahoma city into the national spotlight this weekend, after leaders withdrew a mandate to don masks inside stores and restaurants, citing threats of violence and physical abuse directed at employees. The mayor of Stillwater apologized to businesses for putting them in a dangerous position after some people responded virulently to the new rules.

"We don't have the kind of police force that can go out and try to deal with every single one of the people who may not be willing to wear the masks," Mayor Will Joyce said Sunday on MSNBC. "And so it's been a struggle [to] make people understand that wearing that face covering is an easy and an effective way to help slow the spread of this virus."

Joyce's comments came the same day that Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, an early proponent of statewide social distancing, said he'd reversed course on requiring Ohioans to wear masks because people "were not going to accept the government telling them what to do."

"It just wasn't going to work," the Republican governor said on ABC News' "This Week." "You got to know what you can do and what you can't do."

Federal messaging on masks has been changing and at times contradictory. Health authorities began recommending last month that all Americans cover their faces in public, after previously calling it unnecessary. White House coronavirus task force coordinator Deborah Birx on Sunday called protesters who defy stay-home orders and crowd together without masks "devastatingly worrisome."

But while some cities and counties mandate masks and threaten $1,000 fines amid a patchwork of reopening strategies, leaders including President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have not worn them in public appearances. (Pence said Sunday that he should have worn a mask to the Mayo Clinic.) And mask requirements are stirring the same kind of politically charged resistance to broad restrictions on Americans' lives that has popped up in angry rallies at state capitols and governors' residences, sometimes encouraged by the president.

"There are a lot of mixed messages out there," Joyce said Sunday on MSNBC, adding that his city reopened along with the rest of Oklahoma to keep people "on the same page" despite reservations about whether the timing was right for Stillwater.

"I think it would be best from a nationwide perspective," he added, "if we could have . . . a unified message."

For some, defiance to mask-wearing has a conservative bent. To many Trump supporters, declining to wear a mask is a visible way to demonstrate "that 'I'm a Republican,' or 'I want businesses to start up again,' or 'I support the president,' " Robert Kahn, a law professor at the University of St. Thomas in Minneapolis who has studied Americans' attitudes toward masks, told The Washington Post last month.

"Masks will quickly become the new normal in blue states, but if social distancing continues through 2022, the mentality among Republicans could well change, too," he predicted. "If I can go to work and the cost of marginal improvement in my life is wearing a mask, maybe Americans of both parties do accommodate ourselves to it."