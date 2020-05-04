California reopening would start slow, not be complete for at least a year, expert estimates

So when might California be ready to really loosen up its statewide stay-at-home order?

Gov. Gavin Newsom outlined a four-stage plan that envisions a process by which restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus are lifted gradually.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said he understood the frustrations and suggested he would announce an easing of some rules as early as this week.

"I just want folks to know we're getting very close to making really meaningful augmentations to that stay-at-home order," Newsom said Friday. "I want to say many days, not weeks, as long as we continue to be prudent and thoughtful."

The governor has described the next phase of his stay-at-home order as allowing some lower-risk businesses to reopen in communities across California, including retail locations, manufacturing sites and small businesses.

"The only thing that's gonna hold us back is the spread of this virus," Newsom said. "And the only thing that is sure to advance the spread of the virus is thousands of people congregating together. Practicing social distancing or physical distance, we can avoid that."

Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the Trump administration's corornavirus task force, also urged caution in reopening.

"Federal guidelines are a pretty firm policy of what we think is important from a public health standpoint," Birx said on Fox News on Sunday. "As states reopen, we really want them to follow the gating criteria."

Birx added the American people need to continue to practice social distancing.

California has not yet seen a steady two-week decline in coronavirus cases. The weekly number of cases appeared to flatten for several weeks in early April, with 8,000 to 8,500 cases every week. But between April 19-25, the state recorded 11,777 new cases, and in the last seven days ending on Saturday, 11,041 new cases were recorded.

California has started to see a week-over-week decline in deaths. Whether the trend will continue, however, is uncertain. Between April 19-25, 547 coronavirus-related deaths were reported in California, and last week, 497 fatalities were reported, a 9% decrease in weekly deaths.

Here's a rundown of the governor's plan, and what one expert thinks of it.

The expert is Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, medical epidemiologist and infectious-disease expert at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. He's also a former senior official for the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the World Health Organization. From 2004 to 2018, he was Los Angeles County's director of the Division of Communicable Disease Control and Prevention.

Stage 1: Continue with the stay-at-home orderThis is the stage we're in. The governor issued the first statewide stay-at-home order in the nation March 19, three days after six San Francisco Bay Area counties implemented the first shelter-in-place order in the country.

Dr. Sonia Angell, the state health officer, said it's the right time to talk about reopening the state, given that hospitalization rates for COVID-19 are stable in California. Some regions have already begun loosening local orders stricter than the state's.

Expert forecast: By the end of May or into mid-June, Kim-Farley expects that places that have effectively maintained physical-distancing measures will see significant reductions in the numbers of cases. He also suspects around this time, there will be enough capacity to offer tests for the virus and antibodies — to determine whether people may have some immunity — to meet the demand.