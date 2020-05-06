Coffee with a Cop returns — virtually — to Sonoma County despite coronavirus

Lizzy DeWald was exhausted with all the coronavirus chatter, even from first responders. It seemed like that’s all anyone was talking about.

So she suggested on the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Facebook page that maybe they could chat about something else.

And, voila, Virtual Coffee with a Cop was born.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s community engagement representative and department spokesman will host a Q&A session on Facebook in an effort to keep lines of communication open with Sonoma County residents.

It was the kind of community policing event the department held in person, at an actual coffee shop, in the old days — that is, before we were all under stay-at-home orders.

“I know their in-person coffee with a cop has been successful, and I figured since it can’t happen in person, it might be a good idea to do one online,” said DeWald. “I’m sure like some in the community, I am a bit tired of all the coronavirus-related posts from the first responders, even though they can be useful and also frustrating, and being able to interact with the sheriff’s deputies on something that isn’t related to the virus seemed like a fun idea.”

The department’s community engagement liaison, Misti Wood, agreed.

“We’re hearing some of you want to talk about anything that’s not coronavirus. And, truth be told, we miss getting to see you at neighborhood events,” she wrote on the agency’s Facebook page announcing the virtual get-together.

“Coffee with a Cop takes three things ... coffee, cops and you,” she wrote. “We have the first two covered and need you to make this successful.”

Dozens of people have submitted written questions that Wood and fellow department spokesperson Sgt. Juan Valencia will answer in a post that will be up Thursday.

They decided to prerecord the first one, to allow time to research any answers but also to test out the new frontier.

“We’re pretty confident in social media and in using that to our advantage to communicate with people we serve,” Wood said.

She said they considered Facebook Live and may use that function in the future if this experiment is well received.

Over the past several years, many law enforcement agencies have hosted monthly or even weekly face-to-face get-togethers with area residents. The Hawthorne Police Department started the phenomenon in 2011, when officers were seeking ways to build on the framework of “community policing,” meant to build trust between the community and law enforcement.

With the goal of “building relationships, one cup at a time,” the idea caught on. Coffee with a Cop is now a nonprofit organization that promotes relationship-building between communities and law enforcement throughout the country.

Locally, the format has been used by Santa Rosa, Cotati, Petaluma, Rohnert Park, Sebastopol and Windsor police. But like most public gatherings, they’ve screeched to a halt since mid-March, when the Sonoma County health officer issued a shelter-in-place order to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The Sheriff’s Office is the first local agency to try the virtual meeting.

“We were looking for creative ways to engage with the community,” Wood said. “We can’t do Neighborhood Watch, Coffee with a Cop, any of the events or neighborhood meetings we would normally do.

“So we wanted a way to connect to the community, be a resource, have a relationship with them when we can’t be face to face.”

DeWald, a Santa Rosa resident whose idea prompted the event, said she has always found local law enforcement officers and other first responders to be kind and approachable.

“I figured this might also be a good way to keep that going,” she said. “I’m sure they all miss the interaction with the public.”

