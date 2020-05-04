Subscribe

Teens arrested in Petaluma auto burglary, shelter-in-place violations

LORI A. CARTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 4, 2020, 12:29PM
Updated 3 hours ago

Petaluma police arrested three Solano County youths on suspicion of breaking into a vehicle at a hotel and of violating Sonoma County’s shelter-in-place ordinance.

Names of the two 16-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy weren’t released because of their ages.

They were booked into Sonoma County Juvenile Hall on burglary charges and a quarantine violation, Sgt. Nick McGowan said.

Police responding to a call of a vehicle burglary in progress on Saturday just before 1 a.m. at the Hampton Inn & Suites off Lakeville Street saw possible suspects driving away in a silver Audi, McGowan said.

A hotel guest’s vehicle window was shattered and her suitcase stolen.

Moments later, McGowan said officers spotted a silver Audi driving through the Sheraton Hotel parking lot with its headlights off.

Officers stopped the Audi and found a blue suitcase in the back seat that matched the description of the stolen one from the Hampton Inn.

Police detained the youths and determined they lived in Solano County.

All three were booked into Sonoma County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of burglary and failure to comply with the county quarantine ordinance, McGowan said.

Police said the initial caller’s specific information about the crime in progress was crucial to finding and apprehending the suspects.

