Sonoma County is poised to follow the state’s lead and allow some retail businesses to reopen for curbside pickup after a six-week closure because of the coronavirus pandemic, but there are no guarantees the county will rewrite its restrictions this week, health officer Dr. Sundari Mase said Tuesday.

With limited details from the state of California about the new rules expected Thursday, the county cannot pen changes to its public health order without first reviewing new guidelines and adjusting them to fit the nature of business and disease prevalence in Sonoma County, according to Mase.

“We will be moving to reopen as soon as we possibly can,” Mase said. “Since the governor’s order doesn’t come out until Thursday we’ll have to look at it and work as fast as we can to see how we can adapt that for the county.”

The revelation that the county may not move as quickly as some people expected, with some hoping to reopen Friday, adds uncertainty for businesses eager to begin making up for a six-week dent in the local economy.

The expectation of a fast reopening arose Monday when Newsom announced the state would loosen its overarching order and allow some retail businesses — including merchants selling books, music, toys and other wares — to reopen for curbside pickup as early as Friday.

In his daily press briefings during the pandemic, Newsom has routinely announced policy shifts without much warning to the counties and organizations charged with implementing them.

Supervisor David Rabbitt, who has been working closely with groups of businesses since the county issued its first stay-at-home order on March 18, said he hopes the county will move as swiftly as possible to help businesses start making up for critical time lost while they were barred from operating.

“I hope it will be Friday but I can’t guarantee it,” Rabbitt said. “This has been true all along — it’s out of my hands entirely. We advocate and try to ensure we’re doing the right thing.”

Mase said she intends to align the county’s restrictions with the state’s but will need time to review them. She declined to specify how much time it will take the county to analyze the new state rules.

She said the county has the public health measures in place — such as sufficient testing, investigations into each positive case of coronavirus, and ample hospital capacity — to address an uptick in cases that she expects once people are spending more time out of their homes and among others.

“We’re in pretty good shape,” Mase said.

