As coronavirus tests become available to all Sonoma County residents, demand outstrips capacity

The two, free state-funded sites add to existing testing efforts in Sonoma County, including drive-through testing for priority groups at the county’s public health facilities on Chanate Road. That site, open seven-days a week, is now opened to first responders after more than a week of serving health care workers. First responders and health care workers are encouraged to call 707-565-4667 to schedule an appointment.

Who: All Sonoma County residents are eligible, regardless of age, economic or immigration status, or health symptoms.

How: Appointments are required. No drive-up testing. Residents can go to https://lhi.care/covidtesting or call 1-888-634-1123 to schedule an appointment.

Before free coronavirus testing for Sonoma County residents even began Tuesday morning at two locations in Santa Rosa and Petaluma, nearly 2,000 residents had already scheduled appointments, reflecting pent-up demand for testing among the general population that quickly outstripped capacity and caught both the state’s testing contractor and county officials off guard.

The volume of people from Sonoma County seeking appointments was so heavy that it all but crashed the appointment website for OptumServe, the test site operator, filling up the 132 daily slots at each local site for at least the next week. At the Petaluma campus of Santa Rosa Junior College, appointments are booked solid for at least two weeks.

Several residents who sought to schedule appointments were turned away because the bookings were so jammed that the website and telephone operators showed no local testing was available. County officials caught on and lobbied state emergency leaders in a predawn email Tuesday to double the capacity of the testing sites.

For those residents who did manage to secure appointments, the opportunity to be tested — after waves of health care workers, first responders, jail inmates and nursing home residents were given first priority in the past weeks — was a welcome chance to know their status, even if only in a snapshot.

“It’s peace of mind at the moment in time,” said Matt Carlson, as he waited for his turn outside the testing site at Santa Rosa High School.

A half-dozen people stood quietly at spots marked with blue tape along a ramp leading to North Gym, the old gymnasium. Inside, the high school banners and hardwood floors made for an otherworldly scene as testing site employees, covered in layers of protective equipment, went about their work.

A sign taped to the door warned, in bold letters: “PLEASE WEAR YOUR MASK AND HAVE I.D. READY.”

Tracy Ladd, of Santa Rosa, stood in line for about 20 minutes. She said she was there to be counted.

“I don’t know, I kind of want to just be a statistic,” Ladd said, referring to the updates on coronavirus cases and testing that she reads about every day.

Dr. Sundari Mase, Sonoma County’s health officer, said the new testing will help to determine how widely the virus has spread in the community, particularly among asymptomatic people who have not yet been eligible for testing.

“I think we’ve already learned one thing, and that is that people really want to be tested,” Mase said.

The new sites also represent another step toward the county’s overall target of 600 to 800 tests per day, a key benchmark that Mase says is needed to track community spread of the coronavirus and facilitate wider reopening of the economy.

Mase said she doesn’t expect to uncover many positive cases, citing a lack of evidence so far of extensive community spread based on the county’s aggressive contact tracing efforts.

“I think people will be reassured,” she said.

Nearly 2,000 people had booked appointments before noon Tuesday with OptumServe, a nationwide health services company contracting with the state to open 80 free testing sites to all California residents. The volume of local demand led briefly to the disappearance of Santa Rosa and Petaluma locations on the state contractor’s website as residents tried to book appointments.