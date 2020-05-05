Clearlake reopens City Hall, police department lobbies with new social distancing protocols to protect against COVID-19

Clearlake reopened its City Hall and police department lobbies to the public Monday, with new social distancing protocols to protect visitors from contracting or spreading the coronavirus.

The lobbies had previously been closed to the public because of COVID-19 concerns, but will now be open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the city said in a news release. This announcement comes after Lake County loosened some of its shelter-in-place restrictions a couple weeks ago, after the county said the anticipated surge of COVID-19 cases hasn’t materialized.

A new plexiglass barrier has been installed at the City Hall public counter, and floor markers indicate social distancing guidelines in the lobby. Only three people will be permitted in the lobby at a time, and staff will regularly sanitize the area, the city said. Only two people will be allowed inside the police department lobby at a time.

“Providing essential services in a safe manner to our citizens has been the priority and we continue to do so by putting new procedures in place to do business at City Hall,” the city said in its news release. “We apologize for any wait times you may encounter and appreciate your understanding and patience as we navigate these uncharted times.”

Larger group meetings, such as City Council meetings, will continue to be held virtually via Zoom.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.