Seasonal ban begins on outdoor burning throughout rural Sonoma County

Outdoor burning is now banned throughout rural Sonoma County with hot, dry weather on the way.

The ban, which took effect Friday, applies to all areas outside the county’s nine cities and will remain in force until Cal Fire declares an end to the fire season, said James Williams, the county fire marshal.

The ban allows a quick response to all fires since they are “assumed to be uncontrolled fires,” he said.

Williams noted that the ban will help reduce wildfires caused by intentional burns that break loose and will also prevent residents’ exposure to smoke.

Anyone responsible for an open burn without a valid written exemption from the ban may be cited, fined and required to pay the cost of extinguishing the fire.

Burns for agriculture, forest management, fire training and other industrial purposes may be allowed based on a Cal Fire inspection and issuance of a permit.