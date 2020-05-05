Santa Rosa police searching for missing 82-year-old man

Santa Rosa police are searching for an 82-year-old man who went missing after he left his Oakmont home Monday morning.

Leonard Manwaring, who goes by “Jim” and taught at Santa Rosa City Schools for years, was last seen when he left for a walk at 9:30 a.m. He either went toward the Kenwood area or the Oakmont Golf Club, said Santa Rosa Police Lt. Jeneane Kucker.

When Manwaring didn’t return home, his wife reported him missing to the police late Monday afternoon, Kucker said.

Manwaring has some underlying medical conditions. Kucker said police are concerned “because he’s also at an at-risk category for COVID because of his age.”

Manwaring is white with gray hair and a white beard, police said. He is 6 feet, 3 inches tall and was last seen wearing a white bucket hat, white t-shirt, a down jacket and jeans.

Anyone with information about Manwaring’s whereabouts is asked to contact Santa Rosa police at 707-528-5222.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.