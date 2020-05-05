Subscribe

Santa Rosa police searching for missing 82-year-old man

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 4, 2020, 8:51PM
Updated 1 hour ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Santa Rosa police are searching for an 82-year-old man who went missing after he left his Oakmont home Monday morning.

Leonard Manwaring, who goes by “Jim” and taught at Santa Rosa City Schools for years, was last seen when he left for a walk at 9:30 a.m. He either went toward the Kenwood area or the Oakmont Golf Club, said Santa Rosa Police Lt. Jeneane Kucker.

When Manwaring didn’t return home, his wife reported him missing to the police late Monday afternoon, Kucker said.

Manwaring has some underlying medical conditions. Kucker said police are concerned “because he’s also at an at-risk category for COVID because of his age.”

Manwaring is white with gray hair and a white beard, police said. He is 6 feet, 3 inches tall and was last seen wearing a white bucket hat, white t-shirt, a down jacket and jeans.

Anyone with information about Manwaring’s whereabouts is asked to contact Santa Rosa police at 707-528-5222.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine