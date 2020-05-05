Santa Rosa police resume search for missing Oakmont man

Santa Rosa police continued searching Tuesday morning for an elderly Oakmont man missing since Monday morning.

Leonard “Jim” Manwaring, 82, left his Oakmont home for a walk at 9:30 a.m. Monday and hasn’t returned. His wife reported him missing.

A longtime Santa Rosa City Schools teacher and running coach may have headed toward the Kenwood area or the Oakmont Golf Club, police said Monday.

Manwaring has underlying medical conditions that could put him at greater risk, police said.

Manwaring is white with gray hair and a white beard. He is 6 feet, 3 inches tall and was last seen wearing a white bucket hat, white t-shirt, a down jacket and jeans.

Dispatchers said Tuesday morning searchers resumed their work after daybreak.

Anyone with information about Manwaring’s whereabouts is asked to contact Santa Rosa police at 707-528-5222.