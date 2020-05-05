Subscribe

Four California inmates killed within two days at three state prisons

ASSOCIATED PRESS
May 5, 2020, 8:27AM
Updated 1 hour ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

SACRAMENTO — Four California inmates were killed at three state prisons, including two at a single facility north of Bakersfield a day apart, corrections department officials said Monday.

“They're all unrelated,” said department spokeswoman Terry Thornton.

Robert Beltran, 50, was fatally stabbed by three other inmates as he left his cell at Kern Valley State Prison in Delano on Friday, officials said.

That's in a different part of the same prison where a day earlier officials previously said two inmates fatally stabbed convicted murderer Robert Hargrave, 48.

Beltran was serving a life term for attempted second-degree murder and kidnapping. Officials did not immediately say if they had any reason to think the two slayings are related.

The three being held on suspicion of killing Beltran are Charles Garibay, Rafael Navarro and Guillermo Navarro. The victim and suspected attackers are all from Los Angeles County.

Guillermo Navarro, 38, is serving a life term for murder. He is not related to Rafael Navarro.

Rafael Navarro, 32, is serving a 25-year sentence for armed robbery with gang enhancements. He has additional sentences for drug possession and attacking another inmate while in prison.

Garibay, 34, is serving a 46-year sentence for assault with a semi-automatic firearm on a peace officer, attempted carjacking and attempted murder, and another four years for possessing a weapon in prison.

Also on Thursday, 260 miles (418.43 kilometers) to the north, officials at the California Medical Facility in Vacaville said they found 75-year-old Tuc X. Tran unresponsive in his cell with multiple injuries to his head and face. His next of kin were notified on Monday. He had been serving a life sentence for a Riverside County murder.

They are holding his cellmate, James A. Norton, 39, as a suspect. He is serving a two-year sentence from Mendocino County for causing a fire on forest land.

The fourth slaying was Friday at High Desert State Prison in Susanville.

Officials say two inmates fatally stabbed Michael M. Ramadanovic, 65, and didn't stop until correctional officers used chemical agents and fired a warning shot. He was serving a life sentence for a Merced County murder, with another six-year sentence for assault with a deadly weapon in prison.

The two suspects are Rodney Rice and Robert Smith, both 28.

Rice and Smith were placed in segregated housing pending an investigation. Inmate movement on Facility C was limited to facilitate the investigation.

Rice, 28, was sentenced last year on a second-strike conviction involving injuring someone within seven years of a previous conviction. He has served time for various crimes, ranging from auto theft to assault with a deadly weapon.

Smith, 28, was serving time for various crimes, including a prison assault, and in March was sentenced in Tuolumne County for assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine