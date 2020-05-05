Expect faster reopening in rural and suburban California than in Los Angeles or San Francisco

Gov. Gavin Newsom's latest plans for easing stay-at-home restrictions will potentially allow some parts of California to reopen at a faster rate than others if they can show the coronavirus has eased as a public health threat.

Newsom announced Monday that some retail stores across the state can reopen with modifications as early as Friday amid growing pressure to ease the stay-at-home order that has cratered the California economy.

But the virus is a bigger problem in some parts of California than others. Los Angeles County continues to be the epicenter of the crisis, with more than 1,250 deaths linked to COVID-19. The county accounts for nearly half of all hospitalizations.

Conversely, the number of infections in some rural and suburban counties is dramatically lower, four counties have seen no cases at all and more than a dozen counties have reported no deaths from the illness.

At least three counties — Modoc, near the Oregon border, and Yuba and Sutter, north of Sacramento — have reopened with restrictions in defiance of Newsom's order, and more than a dozen other communities have requested the power to follow suit.

Politically, there have also been divides. Officials in Los Angeles and the Bay Area have been more cautious, saying they fear reopening too early could cause further outbreaks and hurt the economy in the long run.

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday that different cities will need to take different steps to emerge from the pandemic -induced shutdown and that city and county officials are still trying to determine the safest course.

"Our timing on opening may vary from other parts of the state," he said. "I will reopen our city with careful consideration, guided by public health professionals."

Garcetti said he did not expect city businesses to be able to offer curbside delivery on Friday in step with Newsom's outline. L.A.'s Safer at Home order is in effect until May 15, and Garcetti said that he hoped steps restricting commerce could begin to be rolled back by then.

Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said Monday that officials will be publicly sharing recovery plans this week, noting that "wherever it's possible to safely reopen, we'll be doing so as quickly as possible."

On Monday, San Francisco Mayor London Breed said she could not say when city businesses covered by Newsom's order would reopen, saying safety is the top priority.

"I think it's important that we provide some guidance. To be clear, the whole point of the health directive has everything to do with limiting our ability to be in contact with people so we can avoid not only transmitting the virus or contracting the virus," Breed told reporters. "The ability to do that is critical, but we also realize there are a number of people out there who are struggling financially, and if there is a way to accomplish the public health goals of keeping people safe with also allowing businesses to operate, but operate differently with certain guidelines."

The governor's plan also expands decision-making at the local level, allowing some communities to move further ahead into the second phase of the reopening process at their own pace and open more businesses — such as restaurant dining rooms — beyond those outlined in the statewide policy.

But if communities want to take that next step, counties must first submit "containment plans" that meet certain requirements for hospital beds, testing kits and the ability to track infected people and trace their contacts, Newsom said. Other local orders that are more restrictive than statewide reopening plans would supersede any changes the governor makes.