Santa Rosa cancels city’s summer day camps

Parents who count on city-run summer day camps to keep kids occupied will face some disappointment and frustration, with the cancellation for the entire season of Santa Rosa’s popular Wa-Tam camp at Howarth Park and several similar programs, due to the coronavirus pandemic and accompanying shelter-in-place order.

That news was just part of a sweeping announcement from the city covering its parks and recreation services, including the cancellation of all of its senior programs and annual Senior Expo, until further notice.

Finley Aquatic Center and Ridgway Swim Center will remain closed until further notice, as will Howarth Park’s train, carousel, boat house, snack bar and animal barn.

“It saddens our staff to have to make these cancellations as our recreation and parks team looks forward to summer programs as much as our community members do each year. However, our number one priority will always be the health and safety of our program participants and our staff, and therefore this was a necessary decision,” said Kelley Magnuson, deputy director of Santa Rosa Recreation & Parks. “We will continue to work with and follow the direction of the Sonoma County Health Officer to determine when it may be safe to bring some of our programs back online.”

The camps typically draw 2,400 registrants every summer, and 875 have already registered for this season.

The city will issue refunds for fees already paid. If you paid a fee with a credit card, the city will credit the amount directly back to the credit card whenever possible. If you paid with another method, you can request a refund check by emailing activityguide@srcity.org or calling and leaving a message at 707-543-3737, ext. 1. You also can leave the payment on your account as a credit toward future purchases like recreation programs or rentals. In this case, you don’t need to do anything now.

“We’re working through our list of customer contacts today,” Adriane Mertens, Santa Rosa’s chief communications officer, said Tuesday.

The city of Santa Rosa continues to operate under limited conditions but has expanded services and operations in some areas following the release of modified orders from the Sonoma County Department of Health Services last week.

The city has re-opened neighborhood parks and will resume construction on some public works projects and Coffey Neighborhood Park reconstruction beginning this week. City parks are open and accessible to pedestrians and bicyclists for basic exercise, but only to those who live close by, as parking areas are closed and anyone visiting a park must set out from home, without a vehicle. Bennett Valley Golf Course re-opened Monday, May 4, with strict social distancing and hygiene protocols in place.

All community centers and facilities will remain closed. No park, picnic or event permits will be issued and room rentals are suspended, at least at least June. To learn more about the suspension of recreation programs and services, go online to srcity.org/COVID19RecUpdate.

In addition to Wa-Tam, other canceled city summer day camp programs include the Yu-Chi camp at Youth Park and Doyle Adventure camp at Doyle Park in Santa Rosa.

