With the real dance canceled, Maria Carrillo students host ‘Quarantine Prom’

It was supposed to be “A Night in Venice,” but in reality it was a night at home. Another night at home. But unlike the 40 or so nights at home before, it was special.

April 25 was supposed to be Maria Carrillo High School’s prom night. It was supposed to be at the Lake Chalet restaurant on Lake Merritt in Oakland. There were supposed to be approximately 550 Pumas eating, dancing, taking gondola rides and snapping pictures in photo booths.

Instead, there were 20 girls on a Zoom call. And instead of noshing on sliders and goodies from a fry bar by the lake, these 20 Pumas ate spaghetti and meatballs, pizza and bruschetta in their rooms, using their computers to connect — something some of them had not done since mid-March when the coronavirus shelter-in-place went into effect in Sonoma County.

Let’s call it a Plan B prom. The theme? “Let’s make the best of quarantine.”

“I made a fancy little invitation, I sent it out to them — to all my girlfriends,” said Maria Carrillo junior Dahlia Girvin-Smith. She even wrote that new theme on the invitation.

“I know all of my friends were bored out of their minds. There is no reason not to make the best of the situation,” Girvin-Smith said.

Some of the group are in Maria Carrillo’s leadership class and as such had a hand in planning the prom on Lake Merritt. The color scheme (black, white and gold), the decorations, the food — they were all set. All that was left really were ticket sales when students came back from spring break and then attending the dance itself.

Except Carrillo students, and every other student in Santa Rosa City Schools and the North Bay and California, never returned to school after spring break. In-person classes were canceled and everything went to distance-learning. Extracurricular activities like dances? Gone.

Carrillo’s leadership teacher Scott Wallach recalls Girvin-Smith’s reaction when had his students on a group Zoom call to let them know the event was off because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“She said, ‘I’m doing prom regardless,’” Wallach said, noting that at the time, he didn’t think she was serious.

She was.

“She texted me and told me the idea,” junior Cali Reno said. “I’m like, ‘I love it, we need some light here.’ We definitely were excited.”

The plan was relatively simple. Girvin-Smith sent out a group text with a pink invitation and cursive lettering. The girls were invited to put on their dresses, do their hair and makeup, and put together some kind of special meal. The group would log on at 7 p.m. — the same hour the original prom was slated to start — and they’d go from there.

Reno’s sister Ivy was in town from her junior year at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, and did her hair. Their mom, Patty, brought them bruschetta appetizers. And Reno managed to convince her parents to let her eat dinner — spaghetti and meatballs — in her room.

“I told my parents, ‘Guys, it’s my prom, work with me a little bit,’” she said.

At the appointed hour the girls, each in their own homes, sat down in front of their monitors, meals on desks or in laps, and connected.