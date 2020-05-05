Tell us: Has your work-life balance changed since working from home?

The coronavirus pandemic has forced many people to work from home. We want to hear from readers about how their work life has changed since they are no longer going into an office.

Are you logging longer hours at home and finding it more difficult to strike a balance with your personal life? Are you scrambling to socialize or keep your kids entertained while managing your work communication?

Please contact Press Democrat reporter Ethan Varian at ethan.varian@pressdemocrat.com.