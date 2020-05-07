Sonoma County hospitals, doctors contend with patient fears of getting coronavirus by seeking in-person medical care

Medical assistant Nita Gutierrez, wearing a surgical mask and blue gloves, handed the touchscreen tablet to Nita Johnson, 71, sitting in her white pickup.

Dr. Judy Widger already was visible on the tablet screen, waiting to begin the curbside medical visit Wednesday with her patient Johnson, in the parking lot outside the medical offices of Healdsburg Physicians Group.

For Johnson, who lives in Dry Creek Valley and does not have a computer at home, the curbside doctor appointment was a way to see her doctor for an annual checkup.

The drive-thru physician visit option was developed for the medical group’s less computer savvy patients. But it’s also part of a larger effort in Sonoma County to get people reconnected with doctors and hospitals, at a time when the health care sector is suffering from patients’ fears and anxiety they could be at greater risk of getting infected with the coronavirus by going to see a doctor or by rescheduling a hospital surgery delayed during the pandemic.

Whether it’s through curbside appointments, providing medical care over the phone or actually treating patients in person, area hospitals, physician groups and clinics are trying to get people back on track with their health care regimens. For the past couple months while local hospitals and doctors prepared for a dreaded surge of local COVID-19 patients, the unintended consequence was massive financial hemorrhaging. Now that county public health officials say the community’s virus risk has been dramatically suppressed and hospitals have been cleared to resume elective surgeries, medical providers are eager for patients who postponed or avoided care.

Yet health care professionals acknowledge many still worry it’s unsafe to see their doctor or to go to the hospital.

“I don’t know that they’re going to get over it, but we can ease their anxiety,” said Heather Balitzkat, practice manager of the Healdsburg Physicians Group. “We don’t want them to ignore health concerns and we’ve made great strides to reduce the risks.”

Dan Peterson, CEO of Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital, said infection control always has been a high priority at the hospital and the pandemic has heightened efforts to keep the medical center virus and infection free. For Peterson, the matter recently became a personal one.

About two and a half weeks ago, Peterson’s son Dallas, 4, fell off his bicycle and landed on his chin. The boy only learned to ride a bike a couple months ago.

“My wife and I sat there debating, should we bring him in,” Peterson said, of the hard decision whether to take his son to the emergency room. One of his older children was wary, telling his parents “don’t let him get coronavirus.”

After a family discussion about it, they took Dallas to Sutter’s emergency department, where the boy received four stitches on his chin. “I felt 100% confident and comfortable to bring him in as a patient,” the hospital executive said.

That’s the message hospitals, medical groups and community clinics are trying to deliver to their patients, especially those with chronic conditions that need attention sooner rather than later.

Dr. Gary McLeod, president of Sutter Medical Group of the Redwoods, said it has become crucial to dispel the angst medical facilities are not safe for patients because of COVID-19. The medical group, which employs 125 physicians and 500 nurses, medical assistants and health care technicians, provides care to about 120,000 patients in Sonoma County. None of the medical group’s staff has contracted the virus, he said.