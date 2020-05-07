Historic photos show Sonoma County after the Great Depression

A largely agricultural community, Sonoma County was hit especially hard by the Great Depression. From 1929 and well into the 1930s, a record-breaking stock market crash led to an economic downturn that devastated the United States.

Millions of Americans were out of work, consumer debt skyrocketed and the agricultural sector struggled due to drought and falling food prices.

Hundreds of homeless people, filled “hobo jungles” along Santa Rosa’s railroad tracks and locals like “Dad” Burchell set up impromptu soup kitchens in empty lots with donations from grocers.

In 1933, when President Franklin Delano Roosevelt was sworn into office, he took $133 billion from a relief fund approved during the Hoover administration to launch the New Deal - a series of programs and public work projects aimed at restoring the economy and putting Americans back to work.

The Works Progress Administration (WPA) provided millions of adults (mostly men but a few women, too) with jobs working on public works projects from sewing clothing for the needy to constructing schools and dams.

The Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) helped out America’s youth - providing thousands of young men, age 17 to 28, with employment and education opportunities.

In Sonoma County, several major construction projects were the result of these New Deal-era reforms.

At Santa Rosa Junior College, Analy Hall, Burbank Theater and Bussman Hall were a few of the local projects. In Sebastopol, WPA workers built the post office and Analy High School. In Sonoma, the mission and Vallejo’s home were refurbished using New Deal-era labor.

