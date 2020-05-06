Firefighters tackle small brush fire west of Healdsburg

Firefighters tackled a small brush fire west of Healdsburg on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials received reports of a small vegetation fire in the area of Mill Creek and Puccioni roads about 3:30 p.m., according to a Cal Fire dispatcher. The blaze spread to a quarter of an acre before firefighters contained it just before 6 p.m.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the fire started after a branch fell into a power line in the area, said Healdsburg firefighter Ruben Mandujano.

The fire did not spread to any structures and no one was injured by the blaze, the dispatcher said. Multiple agencies responded, and Cal Fire dispatched a helicopter to drop buckets of water on the fire.

