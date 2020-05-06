Subscribe

At least 2 people stung by bees after car hits tree with beehive in Guerneville

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 6, 2020, 6:29AM
May 6, 2020, 6:29AM

At least two people were transported to a local hospital after they were stung multiple times by bees when their car hit a tree that had a beehive in it Tuesday evening in Guerneville.

Officials received a call about a car that hit a tree at 5:24 p.m., near Guidotti and Watson roads, according to a Redcom dispatcher. Three people were in the car, and a swarm of bees surrounded the car while they were still inside.

Two ambulances arrived and transported two people suffering from multiple bee stings to Sutter Hospital, the dispatcher said. A third person was also transported to the hospital, but the dispatcher didn’t know what their injuries were.

A beekeeper arrived a little after 6 p.m. to contain the bees in the area, the dispatcher said.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.

