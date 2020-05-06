White House may close its coronavirus task force this month

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here .

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here .

Although the coronavirus pandemic is far from over, the White House plans to wind down the task force that is guiding the federal government's response and hand off responsibility to individual agencies, a move aimed at distancing President Trump from potentially unpopular public health decisions as he shifts his focus to the economy and his reelection.

Vice President Mike Pence said Tuesday that the high-profile task force, which has issued social distancing guidelines and directly advised the president since January, could wrap up in the coming weeks and shift its work to the Federal Emergency Management Agency and other agencies.

"I think we're starting to look at the Memorial Day window, early June window as a time when we could begin to transition back to having our agencies begin to manage — begin to manage our national response in a more traditional manner," Pence told reporters.

The task force has met less often in recent days as Trump, following a sharp decline in his approval ratings, has stopped holding nightly televised briefings with Pence, public health officials and other members of the group tasked with charting the administration's course in the coronavirus crisis.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a crucial member of the task force, appeared caught off guard by the decision, initially denying reports only to have Pence confirm them a short time later.

Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx, who heads the White House response team, have sometimes gently corrected Trump's misguided medical advice, including his dangerous suggestion that injecting household disinfectant could cure COVID-19, and they dissuaded him from lifting stay-at-home guidelines by Easter. Polls show they are far more trusted than the president.

Trump left the Washington area Tuesday for the first time since March to visit a factory in Phoenix that produces protective masks. He donned goggles for the factory tour but did not wear a mask during his visit to a state that this week reported its deadliest day of the pandemic, with 33 deaths on Monday.

Asked about plans to close the White House task force, Trump promised "something in a different form" but suggested its work was complete. He appeared impatient to move on to an economic message, saying the country "is now in the next phase of our battle."

"We did what was right and now we're reopening our country," he said.

The plan to dismantle the group drew immediate concern from some public health officials, who argue that the lack of clear central authority has hindered the nation's response to a disease that already has killed over 71,000 Americans.

"The concept that we might declare victory prematurely is dangerous from a public health perspective," said Dr. Chris Beyrer, director of the Johns Hopkins training program in HIV epidemiology and prevention science.

"Too-early lifting of restrictions where community transmission is still underway could lead to an overall prolonging of the U.S. epidemic and to the loss of more American lives — and jobs," he said.

Jeremy Konyndyk, who led the overseas Ebola response for the Obama administration, noted that infections are rising outside New York, while testing and equipment needs remain unfulfilled. The biggest growth in cases is among those unable to maintain distance — in prisons and at long-term care facilities and high-risk job sites.

Konyndyk likened the White House eagerness to portray an end of the crisis to President George W. Bush's infamous aircraft carrier appearance beneath a "Mission Accomplished" banner in May 2003, when the war in Iraq was years from completion, a blunder that haunted his presidency.