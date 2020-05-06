Oakmont residents urged to keep an eye out for missing man

UPDATE: 9:40 a.m. - Sonoma County authorities said Jim Manwaring has been found safe. He will be taken to an area hospital to be evaluated. Check back later as information becomes available.

Sonoma County sheriff’s search teams resumed looking for a missing 82-year-old man Wednesday last seen two days ago and police are urging Oakmont area residents to look around their properties for him.

Leonard “Jim” Manwaring was reported missing by his wife after he failed to return to their Oakmont home in east Santa Rosa following a Monday morning walk.

Wednesday morning marks 48 hours he’s been missing, and police said because of mobility issues he likely hasn’t made it far from home.

“We cannot stress enough: Please take a look in your backyard or garage or any outbuildings that may have provided shelter for Mr. Manwaring,” the department urged in an alert Wednesday morning.

Manwaring, a retired longtime teacher and coach with Santa Rosa city schools, is white with gray hair and a white beard. He is 6 feet, 3 inches tall and was last seen wearing a white bucket “Gilligan” hat, white T-shirt, a down jacket and jeans.

He left for a walk at 9:30 a.m. Monday headed toward the Kenwood area from Oakmont, or he may have gone to the golf course, police said.

Marin County search and rescue teams are assisting, along with Sonoma County and Santa Rosa authorities.