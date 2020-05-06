As California begins reopening, fears mount of more coronavirus cases, deaths

California is seeing signs that the increase in coronavirus deaths and hospitalizations is slowing, but there remains wide debate about whether the progress is enough to dramatically ease Gov. Gavin Newsom's stay-at-home order.

The state has recorded its first week-over-week decline in reported COVID-19 deaths, according to a Times data analysis. Two weeks ago, California reported its highest one-week toll — 542 fatalities among people infected with the coronavirus. Last week, the weekly death toll dropped 9% to 495.

While it was an improvement, last week's number was still the third-highest over the course of the pandemic.

Even hard-hit parts of the state have seen some relief.

Los Angeles County, home to 55% of California's COVID-19 deaths despite having only one-quarter of the state's population, saw its reported weekly death toll flatten for the first time: 315 deaths in each of the past two weeks.

Hospitalizations have been flat on a weekly basis in the five Southern California counties, as well as the San Joaquin Valley and San Diego County, while dropping noticeably in Northern California. L.A. County saw a 2% decline in confirmed and suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations last week compared to the previous week.

Still, California has not seen the sustained 14-day decline in coronavirus cases that the White House has suggested as a key criteria before easing stay-at-home orders. The state reported its highest weekly coronavirus case total April 20-26, with 12,122 cases. Last week, 9,967 cases were reported, an 18% decline but still the second-highest weekly total reported during the pandemic.

Newsom announced Monday that some lower-risk retailers would be allowed to reopen with modifications by Friday — such as sporting good stores and florists for curbside pickup — marking the state's first major easing of the social distancing rules that have been credited with slowing the spread of the coronavirus and leaving California with far fewer fatalities than hot spots like New York and New Jersey.

But many health officials are urging caution, saying reopening the economy rapidly would cause cases and deaths to increase again.

Santa Clara County executive officer Dr. Jeffrey Smith noted Tuesday that the state death toll is still going up in significant numbers. Last week's death toll made up nearly one-quarter of California's cumulative tally of fatalities.

"There's a lot of talk in California about relaxing shelter-in-place [orders]. I just want to point out that we're still, in California, going up dramatically," Smith said. "So there's no clinical evidence that shelter-in-place should be relaxed at this point."

Echoing statements by other medical experts, Smith said loosening up the stay-at-home orders will result in more infections and deaths.

With many states significantly relaxing stay-at-home orders, Smith said, the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation is now forecasting a national death toll of more than 134,000 by early August, close to double the current total of more than 71,000. The institute forecasts a California death toll of 4,700 by early August, also roughly double the current number of more than 2,300.

California faces a particular challenge because some parts of the state have been hit much harder than others. Nineteen rural counties have no confirmed deaths, and in some suburban regions the number of deaths has been limited. But Los Angeles County has recorded more than 1,300 deaths and on Tuesday added more than 1,500 new cases — the highest single-day total — to a cumulative total of more than 27,000 cases.