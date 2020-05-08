Free chipping service available for rural Sonoma County residents

More than 90 residents have already signed up for Sonoma County’s free curbside chipping service intended to encourage people to clear vegetation around their homes, creating defensible space against wildfires.

The service, which started on Monday, is available to properties in the rural area outside the county’s nine cities from May through November on a first-come, first served basis. Applications must be submitted through SoCo Report It, the county’s online reporting system.

A county crew will provide up to two hours of free chipping, which is generally enough time to chip a pile of vegetation about 50 feet long, three feet tall and eight feet wide.

“This program provides an essential element to help promote community safety as we move towards fire season,” county Fire Marshal James Williams said in a press release.

State law requires 100 feet of cleared space around rural homes to protect them from wildfires and provide safety for firefighters defending the structure.

The cleared zones “play an active role in helping communities to be safe,” Williams said.

Last year the program completed 468 jobs.

Residents who have signed up range from Cloverdale south to Sonoma and from Kenwood west to Jenner.