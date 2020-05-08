Subscribe

Free chipping service available for rural Sonoma County residents

GUY KOVNER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 7, 2020, 6:09PM
Updated 19 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Free chipper service

For more information, including a list of materials that can be chipped, go here.

More than 90 residents have already signed up for Sonoma County’s free curbside chipping service intended to encourage people to clear vegetation around their homes, creating defensible space against wildfires.

The service, which started on Monday, is available to properties in the rural area outside the county’s nine cities from May through November on a first-come, first served basis. Applications must be submitted through SoCo Report It, the county’s online reporting system.

A county crew will provide up to two hours of free chipping, which is generally enough time to chip a pile of vegetation about 50 feet long, three feet tall and eight feet wide.

“This program provides an essential element to help promote community safety as we move towards fire season,” county Fire Marshal James Williams said in a press release.

State law requires 100 feet of cleared space around rural homes to protect them from wildfires and provide safety for firefighters defending the structure.

The cleared zones “play an active role in helping communities to be safe,” Williams said.

Last year the program completed 468 jobs.

Residents who have signed up range from Cloverdale south to Sonoma and from Kenwood west to Jenner.

Free chipper service

For more information, including a list of materials that can be chipped, go here.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine