San Francisco transit advocate dies from shootout injuries

ASSOCIATED PRESS
May 6, 2020, 9:31AM
SAN FRANCISCO — A beloved San Francisco transit advocate and Twitter employee who was caught in crossfire last week has died of his injuries, officials said Tuesday.

Courtney Brousseau, 22, was walking home Friday night from Dolores Park in the Mission District when 50 to 60 shots were fired and he was struck, according to San Francisco police, which provided no other information.

The gunfire left Brousseau critically wounded and also caused non-life-threatening injuries to an 18-year-old male.

Brousseau succumbed to his injuries Monday, Brent Andrew, a San Francisco General Hospital spokesman, told the San Francisco Chronicle.

Brousseau was active in bicycling and advocated for safe streets and better transit options in San Francisco after co-founding the group Gay for Transit with Janice Li, director of Bay Area Rapid Transit, who called him an “all-around amazing human being.”

“This is obviously incredibly shocking and tragic news for someone who was so eager to build community, and for someone who has brought so much joy to our lives,” Li said in an email she sent out about Brousseau's critical injuries and that she shared with the newspaper.

San Francisco police spokesman Officer Robert Rueca said no arrests have been made in connection to the shooting but provided no other details.

“This active and ongoing homicide investigation is looking into all aspects and are not confirming or ruling anything out this stage,” he said.

