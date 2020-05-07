Employee at Santa Rosa senior care home, Oakmont of Villa Capri, tests positive for coronavirus

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here .

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here .

A staff member at Santa Rosa assisted living and memory care facility Oakmont of Villa Capri has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, the company announced Wednesday in an email sent to residents’ families.

Villa Capri residents have been asked to isolate in their apartments and the facility will “actively monitor all residents and team members for symptoms,” executive director Stephanie Limberg said in an email shared with The Press Democrat by families.

Limberg did not immediately respond to telephone and email messages seeking comment Wednesday afternoon.

It is the third coronavirus case to publicly emerge among workers at one of Sonoma County’s 20 skilled nursing facilities and 177 resident care homes.

Villa Capri is working closely with the Sonoma County health department and is taking undisclosed “precautionary measures,” according to Limberg’s email. The employee has not been to work in the past 10 days and will not return to work “until further notice,” she wrote.

The news was deeply unsettling to Kim Stone, whose 81-year-old mother is living at Villa Capri. Stone, who lives in Sacramento, has not been able to visit her mother since the state banned visitors to group care facilities in mid March.

“I hope and expect that they’re going to test every single resident and staff member there,” Stone said. “I worry about my mom. I’m glad she lives there and receives good care there, but seeing what has happened at other assisted living and nursing facilities, I’m concerned.”

Stone also left messages with Limberg and received an email response on Wednesday evening indicating the facility does not plan to test everyone who works and lives at Villa Capri.

“We are following the guidelines of the CDC and our local public health department. If we were to test everyone we would only see a snap shot of that day in time, not the future,” Limberg wrote in the email.

Gina Pippin, whose mother lives in Villa Capri, said Limberg told her family that a part-time employee on the care staff had been exposed to the virus by a roommate about two weeks ago, but was only recently tested for COVID-19. To her, those scant details, if accurate, appear to suggest the facility could have acted sooner to protect residents.

Pippin, who lives in Santa Rosa, said she is also incredibly worried about her mother, who is 85 and has asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, conditions that could make her more vulnerable to the effects of the disease. Although she speaks with her mother daily she’s aware her mother has already suffered from the effects of isolation.

“I love my mother,” Pippin said. “I would like to think they’re doing everything they can, particularly in light of the fact that you read all these care homes are being ravaged by this disease, this virus.”

As of Wednesday evening, tests had confirmed 286 cases of coronavirus in Sonoma County. Of those, 109 were active and 153 had recovered. Since the first case was detected March 2, three people have died and 27 have been hospitalized.

Two state-funded testing sites in Sonoma County are set to double capacity next week in the wake of unexpected demand. About 2,000 residents had signed up for the free tests before the sites had even opened Tuesday, prompting a 3 a.m. email from county officials to state emergency leaders seeking greater capacity for testing, which is the first open to all residents, regardless of age, symptoms or underlying health conditions.