Subscribe

Ritz-Carlton residents oppose plan to move Los Angeles homeless into empty rooms

ASSOCIATED PRESS
May 6, 2020, 9:43AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

LOS ANGELES — A plan to temporarily move homeless people into a Ritz-Carlton hotel has gotten push-back from residents of multimillion-dollar apartments on the upper floors of the high-rise hotel in Los Angeles, according to a news report.

City Councilman Mike Bonin said luxury hotels should not be exempt from Project Roomkey, a statewide effort to shelter some of the most vulnerable homeless people in empty hotel rooms during the coronavirus pandemic.

KABC-TV obtained an email from the Homeowner’s Association for the Ritz-Carlton Residences that said it's resisting Project Roomkey at the Ritz and the adjoining J.W. Marriott hotels. The email lists concerns about safety, security, property values and overall lifestyle.

The Residences include 224 apartments that cost between $1 million and $40 million atop the downtown Ritz-Carlton.

“Our main point for waiver, is that we have residents attached to this building,” the email reads.

Bonin has asked city and county entities to report which hotels are not participating. Bonin’s motion also directs them to create a list of hotels that have received any sort of “public subsidy, tax breaks, or economic development incentives.”

“I don’t think fancy hotels should be exempt from Project Roomkey,” Bonin told the station. “As we look to hotels to step up, those that have benefited from public investment and public largess — those are the first that we should be looking towards.”

According to a 2018 report by the city controller, Los Angeles agreed to pay the owners of the LA LIVE complex, which includes the Ritz-Carlton and J.W. Marriott, $270 million in financial incentives over a 25 year period.

Representatives for the hotel did not respond to requests for comment.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death. Most people recover.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine