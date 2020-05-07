Sonoma County leaders seek clarity, consistency in new guidance from California Gov. Gavin Newsom

All eyes are on Sacramento as Gov. Gavin Newsom is set to issue impactful new orders Thursday for a targeted reopening of California’s retail businesses, and Sonoma County supervisors hope the governor will provide clear, but flexible guidance to local jurisdictions seeking to restart business headed into the weekend.

The announcement, which Newsom previewed Monday, is expected to allow a variety of businesses, from retail clothing stores to flower shops, to open in time for Mother’s Day, provided those businesses institute precautionary measures, including outdoor pickup and protective gear for employees.

Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore said local officials have sought greater control of reopening decisions, and he hopes the governor’s order opens up the chance at “quick wins,” including a potential Tuesday vote by county supervisors to prime the region’s lifeless tourism industry.

The days that followed Newsom’s preview Monday have featured tense, behind-the-scenes negotiations between local and state leaders, as the Newsom administration works to craft an order that each of the state’s 58 counties can swallow, as pushback swells and some sparsely populated rural counties openly defy existing orders.

In Sonoma County, where supervisors have made clear their desire to hew closely to statewide orders after enduring a month of stricter requirements, the announcement will start a stopwatch for Public Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase and the county’s fleet of lawyers.

“We have to be in alignment with the governor’s order, so this direction is essential for us in moving forward,” said Susan Gorin, who chairs the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors. “Sonoma County will immediately review the detail and substance of the governor’s order, tailor it to the specifics of Sonoma County and issue it on Friday, if possible.”

Gore, who represents north county wine destinations from Dry Creek to Alexander Valley, was so confident Sonoma County’s public health order would quickly match the statewide measure that he offered a tip to area retailers:

“That would mean businesses need to be thinking, ‘How can I do call-in sales, online sales for Mother’s Day’?”

The expected announcement Thursday will kick-start the second phase of a four-phase recovery process laid out by state officials, but even those phases will come in stages. Hotels, restaurants and wine tasting rooms are in limbo, awaiting greater clarity on the criteria the state will use to bless county-based reopenings of those sectors.

Various metrics have been batted about, prompting some county leaders to declare victory already while others remain fearful of tougher measures that could strangle the county’s tourism and other business sectors.

Supervisor Lynda Hopkins said one such metric, the number of cases per 10,000 residents, would be impossible for Sonoma County to meet soon.

Gore, though, saw that idea, as well as the thought that Newsom might reopen retail but maintain an “essential travel only” requirement as mere suggestions amid ongoing negotiations.

“I don’t anticipate it being that draconian,” he said.

Gore pointed to criteria Sonoma County has already matched, or is close to matching, including secured surge capacity for hospitals, a robust testing program and flattened caseload as reason for optimism.

Hopkins, whose west county district relies heavily on tourism dollars, said she is optimistic, too, about the initial benchmarks, and is hopeful for a clear picture Thursday.