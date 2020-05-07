Subscribe

Sonoma County leaders seek clarity, consistency in new guidance from California Gov. Gavin Newsom

TYLER SILVY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 6, 2020, 11:29PM

All eyes are on Sacramento as Gov. Gavin Newsom is set to issue impactful new orders Thursday for a targeted reopening of California’s retail businesses, and Sonoma County supervisors hope the governor will provide clear, but flexible guidance to local jurisdictions seeking to restart business headed into the weekend.

The announcement, which Newsom previewed Monday, is expected to allow a variety of businesses, from retail clothing stores to flower shops, to open in time for Mother’s Day, provided those businesses institute precautionary measures, including outdoor pickup and protective gear for employees.

Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore said local officials have sought greater control of reopening decisions, and he hopes the governor’s order opens up the chance at “quick wins,” including a potential Tuesday vote by county supervisors to prime the region’s lifeless tourism industry.

The days that followed Newsom’s preview Monday have featured tense, behind-the-scenes negotiations between local and state leaders, as the Newsom administration works to craft an order that each of the state’s 58 counties can swallow, as pushback swells and some sparsely populated rural counties openly defy existing orders.

In Sonoma County, where supervisors have made clear their desire to hew closely to statewide orders after enduring a month of stricter requirements, the announcement will start a stopwatch for Public Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase and the county’s fleet of lawyers.

“We have to be in alignment with the governor’s order, so this direction is essential for us in moving forward,” said Susan Gorin, who chairs the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors. “Sonoma County will immediately review the detail and substance of the governor’s order, tailor it to the specifics of Sonoma County and issue it on Friday, if possible.”

Gore, who represents north county wine destinations from Dry Creek to Alexander Valley, was so confident Sonoma County’s public health order would quickly match the statewide measure that he offered a tip to area retailers:

“That would mean businesses need to be thinking, ‘How can I do call-in sales, online sales for Mother’s Day’?”

The expected announcement Thursday will kick-start the second phase of a four-phase recovery process laid out by state officials, but even those phases will come in stages. Hotels, restaurants and wine tasting rooms are in limbo, awaiting greater clarity on the criteria the state will use to bless county-based reopenings of those sectors.

Various metrics have been batted about, prompting some county leaders to declare victory already while others remain fearful of tougher measures that could strangle the county’s tourism and other business sectors.

Supervisor Lynda Hopkins said one such metric, the number of cases per 10,000 residents, would be impossible for Sonoma County to meet soon.

Gore, though, saw that idea, as well as the thought that Newsom might reopen retail but maintain an “essential travel only” requirement as mere suggestions amid ongoing negotiations.

“I don’t anticipate it being that draconian,” he said.

Gore pointed to criteria Sonoma County has already matched, or is close to matching, including secured surge capacity for hospitals, a robust testing program and flattened caseload as reason for optimism.

Hopkins, whose west county district relies heavily on tourism dollars, said she is optimistic, too, about the initial benchmarks, and is hopeful for a clear picture Thursday.

“I am absolutely hoping for clarity,” Hopkins said. “I think everyone in the business community, whether a small business owner or an employee, is desperately seeking clarity.”

Sonoma County Supervisor David Rabbitt, whose south county 2nd District serves as the Bay Area’s gateway to Wine Country, said he’s hopeful the state will take a more risk-based approach to the guidance expected to come Thursday. He said discussions with state leaders have given him faith that will happen.

“If I read between the lines, I’m hoping they go in that direction,” he said. “That would be a good step forward. It would allow us to look at things like dog groomers, car washers — all of these things that kind of fall over the line, but you’re not sure why because it’s a relatively benign activity.”

Rabbitt was at the forefront of a push by county supervisors to realign local health orders with the state. Following Mase’s second shelter-in-place order, issued at the end of March, which prohibited market-rate construction but allowed affordable housing construction, Rabbitt, an architect, openly wondered how one was more dangerous than the other.

He questions why the county needs its own version at all, but he said County Attorney Bruce Goldstein and Mase believe it’s better for the county to have its own, more specific order.

“But it also means we have to revisit (our order), and the lag time between when the governor puts things out and when we can (issue our own) is something I’m concerned about,” Rabbitt said.

Rabbitt, like his fellow supervisors, is also supportive of the county charting its own, more permissive course when it comes to reopening the county’s economy.

Gore said he wants a gubernatorial order that’s consistent, and one that allows Sonoma County to “manage these uncharted waters.”

“I want us to be able to test our readiness,” Gore said. “And disavow this belief that public health and reopening the economy are incongruent.”

You can reach Staff Writer Tyler Silvy at 707-526-8667 or at tyler.silvy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @tylersilvy.

