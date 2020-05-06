More than 100 customers affected by power outage west of Sebastopol

More than 100 homes and businesses west of Sebastopol and east of Freestone lost power Wednesday morning, according to PG&E.

The outage started at 5:27 a.m. and affected about 104 customers around Bodega Highway, according to PG&E’s online outage map. A repair crew was expected to restore power by 6:30 p.m.

PG&E reported that a preliminary investigation indicates that the outage was caused by “an emergency issue.”

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.