2 men arrested on suspicion of DUI after driving into beehive in Guerneville

Two men were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs after a car crash that disturbed a beehive on a Guerneville property Tuesday evening, which sent both of them and a passenger to the hospital with multiple bee stings.

Aaron Jenks, 23, of Guerneville, and Luke Scribner, 20, of Rocklin, were arrested Tuesday on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs after a crash that happened about 5:20 p.m. near Watson and Guidotti roads, said CHP Officer Marcus Hawkins.

The incident is still under investigation because Jenks and Scribner gave conflicting statements to CHP officials, which Hawkins said was likely because of the pain they were suffering from the bee stings and because officials suspected that they were under the influence of a cannabis-related drug. But a preliminary investigation indicates Jenks was driving a white 2019 Hyundai Elantra with two passengers, one of whom was Scribner. Where Jenks was going is unclear, but it appears that he dropped off Scribner to pick up his car.

Scribner got in a black 2019 Volkswagen Passat, while Jenks stayed in his car with the other passenger. Some time later, the two men were driving west on Watson Road when Scribner slowed or came to a stop, causing Jenks to rear-end him. The two cars went off the road and through some bushes. They then hit a tree before the Volkswagen smashed into a wooden beehive on the nearby property, Hawkins said.

The three people weren’t injured by the collision, but after they got out of their cars they were “attacked by a swarm of angry bees,” Hawkins said. All three of them were stung “everywhere,” and Jenks suffered from multiple bee stings to his right eye. They were all transported to Sutter Hospital.