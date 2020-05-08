Group of Sonoma County workers who have lost jobs call for rent cancellations

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here .

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here .

For many of the thousands of Sonoma County workers who’ve lost jobs during the coronavirus pandemic, paying monthly rent has become difficult.

The prospect of not being able to keep up with housing costs has galvanized a growing number of local tenants and activists to call for canceling rents for as long as the virus pummels the economy. Some have even begun refusing to pay altogether.

The county has provided temporary relief by halting evictions during the crisis. Still, as it stands now, tenants eventually could end up on the hook for months of back rent.

“The current eviction moratorium does not do enough to protect people. It only delays eviction,” said Sarah Casmith, a housing task force co-chair for the North Bay Organizing Project, a community advocacy nonprofit.

The group is aligned with a nationwide effort, spearheaded by larger activist organizations and progressive Democrats in Congress, making a seemingly audacious demand: stop rent and home mortgage payments for those who can’t afford them during the pandemic and look to the government to pick up the tab.

On May 1, groups of cash-strapped renters drove to Sacramento and state capitols across the country demanding rent cancellation and other emergency reforms. Online, almost 200,000 renters, including dozens in Sonoma County, have signed a petition joining a national rent strike for the month of May.

Many North Bay landlords, meanwhile, also are struggling to cover their bills as increasing numbers of tenants are unable to pay rent.

Last month, 31% of U.S. renters failed to pay on time, and almost 10% didn’t pay at all, according to the National Multifamily Housing Council. Landlords expect those numbers could increase in May.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty about what’s going to happen, especially when you hear of movements to cancel rent or to rent strike,” said Alex Khalfin, a spokesman for the North Bay chapter of the California Apartment Association.

Khalfin said rent strikes could put many mom-and-pop landlords in a difficult spot. They often rely on renting properties to supplement their income, pay mortgages, cover utilities or hire property management companies to maintain apartments, he said.

Local activists say, while they support targeted rent strikes in some situations, their immediate aim is to organize tenants so they can collectively renegotiate rents with landlords if they can’t afford to pay in full.

“Our stance is that rent strikes need to be directed toward where they’ll have a big impact,” said a Sonoma Tenants Union board member named Rachel, who declined to give her full name for fear of reprisal by her landlord.

In coordination with the North Bay Organizing Project, the tenants’ union also has pushed for local rental assistance efforts. The groups have met with the Santa Rosa City Council, which this month likely will adopt a rent aid program using $600,000 in federal funding. The city of Petaluma recently created a similar fund.

Such assistance could be a lifeline for Brittany Kilgore, 29, who was furloughed from her job at Parkwest Casino Sonoma in Petaluma. Kilgore and her two children, ages 5 and 10, share a two-bedroom apartment in Santa Rosa with her father and stepmom.

She worries she won’t be able to cover the $700 she contributes to rent each month. While the family knows they’re protected from eviction during the pandemic, they’re still scrambling to make sure they pay on time.